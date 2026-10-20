Economic disruptions can turn manageable costs into cash flow problems.

Tariffs, fuel costs, supplier pricing, and changing tax obligations can create expenses that are difficult to predict or budget for.

A strong business contingency plan accounts for several cash flow scenarios, not just the most likely one.

Access to financing before a disruption can give finance teams more options when liquidity gets tight.

Even though you use your best judgment when forecasting, an annual budget can’t account for every economic outcome. You build a forecast, plan for known expenses, model revenue, and make decisions based on the best information available.

Then reality hits:

Tariffs change

Fuel costs jump

A supplier raises prices

A shipment gets delayed

A surprise tax liability arises

These costs can be difficult to plan for because they don’t always fit neatly into an annual budget. And even when revenue is growing, cash flow can still tighten if expenses rise faster than cash comes in.

That tension has become particularly visible in 2026. The Federal Reserve’s 2026 Report on Employer Firms found that 77% of small businesses reported rising costs of goods, services, and/or wages or increased tariff-related costs as a financial challenge.

For businesses, the challenge isn’t predicting every economic change. It’s being prepared for what those changes could do to liquidity.