Tariffs raise the cost of imported goods and materials. Businesses may need to absorb the increase, raise prices, change suppliers, or buy inventory earlier, often requiring additional working capital.
Higher fuel prices can increase shipping, distribution, production, and supplier costs. In the 2026 CFO Survey, two-thirds of firms reported higher unit costs after oil prices rose, while only one-third raised prices.
There’s no universal amount. Set a minimum liquidity threshold based on operating costs, revenue stability, seasonality, payment cycles, and exposure to unexpected expenses.
A temporary gap occurs when cash inflows and outflows are mistimed, such as when taxes or supplier payments are due before customer invoices are collected. A structural problem is ongoing and may require changes to revenue, margins, expenses, payment terms, or the business model.