What is a sales tax audit and what happens if I get audited?

While you won’t know whether your business is selected for an audit until you receive a letter in the mail, there are a few things you can do to get ahead of the curve and potentially reduce risk of noncompliance. The most common causes of negative sales tax audits are:

1. Getting nexus wrong

You probably know you have to pay and remit sales tax in the state where your business is located (physical nexus). But since the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., states can require businesses to pay and remit sales tax to them if the businesses have economic nexus, based on a certain number of transactions or amount of sales, in that state. Each state has its own economic nexus thresholds and requirements, so be sure to find out what the economic nexus rules are in the states where you do business. Brush up on your nexus knowledge with the Know Your Nexus ebook.

2. Using outdated tax rate information

Sales tax rates change frequently, and if you have customers across jurisdictions, you have that many more rates to track and update. While tax rate information is usually readily available on state DOR websites, manually hunting down the correct rates and updating individual products and categories can be time-consuming and prone to error.

The best way to get it right every time is by using geolocation and identifying the sales tax jurisdiction based on the address or even latitude and longitude coordinates.

3. Getting jurisdiction wrong

Knowing which tax jurisdiction governs each sale is another challenge; determining which jurisdiction governs the sale comes down to sales tax sourcing rules. Make sure you know if destination sourcing, origin sourcing, or mixed sourcing applies to the items you sell.



Many businesses use ZIP codes to know which sales tax rate to charge, but tax jurisdictions and ZIP code boundaries don’t always line up perfectly — one ZIP code can have multiple tax rates.

4. Getting product taxability wrong

Is your product classified as a good, a service, a digital object, or a combination of things? Does the classification change when you include a fork and a napkin with a to-go food order? Knowing the answers to these questions is crucial to knowing what sales tax rate to charge — it can also get tricky. States have different ways of classifying products, goods, and services, and it gets really complex if you’re trying to determine the tax rate for a digital good (including whether it’s taxable at all).

5. Missing exemptions or issues with exempt sales

Depending on the item, the customer, and the intended use, something normally subject to sales tax might be exempt. All exempt sales must be documented properly. If you’re missing exemption certificates, or the ones you have are out of date or invalid, an auditor will notice.



Sales tax holidays can complicate compliance for business owners too. More than 20 states have tax-free weekends for things like school supplies, energy efficient appliances, and disaster relief purchases. You should be aware of upcoming tax holidays in your state and plan accordingly.

6. Getting use tax wrong

Whereas most business owners are familiar with sales tax, use tax is another beast entirely, and is often overlooked. Use tax applies to taxable goods or services that are used or stored in a jurisdiction, when sales tax wasn’t applied at the point of sale. Like everything in tax, use tax has to be properly documented.

Businesses are responsible for reporting use tax on items consumed in the course of business. A sales and use tax audit will determine whether you’ve been paying or remitting the right amount of taxes and keeping appropriate documentation. Learn more about use tax and some of the ways it complicates tax compliance.