It could. It’s unlikely to provide a one-day-per-month food sales tax holiday, but Tennessee has offered food tax holidays in the past: A weeklong sales tax holiday for food and food ingredients as well as prepared foods in 2021, and lengthy grocery tax holidays in 2022 and 2023. The Legislature considered but rejected a two-month state sales tax holiday for food and food ingredients in 2020, and a monthlong grocery tax holiday in 2024.
Possibly. With food prices expected to rise in 2026, there’s a lot of momentum in Nashville for lowering or eliminating sales taxes on groceries. However, the Legislature must find a way to replace that revenue stream before it can lower or get rid of the grocery tax.
Yes, indeed. The Hawaii Legislature is considering more than 10 different bills that would eliminate or reduce the general excise tax on groceries, for everyone or select populations (HB 1339, HB 1611, SB 2741, SB 2792, and others). Missouri is also looking to get rid of the state sales tax on food or all sales taxes on food.