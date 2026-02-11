At least three bills (HB 1530, HB 1842, and HB 2007) seek to eliminate Tennessee’s 4% state sales tax on food and food ingredients for human consumption starting July 1, 2026. None of these bills impact local sales taxes on food.

According to the fiscal analysis for HB 1530, exempting food and food ingredients from the state sales tax would decrease state revenue an estimated $885,627,106 in FY26–27.

Similar but different, SB 1837/HB 1792 would create a state sales tax exemption for food and food ingredients that are voucher eligible under the Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), “and any subsequent federal legislation.” If enacted, the exemption would take effect July 1, 2026.

HB 1767/SB 1829 establish a state sales tax exemption for food and food ingredients sold to eligible families, defined as:

A family with an annual household income that does not exceed 300% of the amount required for a student to qualify for free or reduced-price lunch; and

A family with a qualifying child or qualifying relative

If enacted, the exemption would take effect on July 1, 2026.