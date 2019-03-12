Businesses with nexus in Florida are required to register with the Florida Department of Revenue and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax.



Generally, a business has nexus in Florida when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.



Florida nexus for out-of-state sellers



If your business has ties to businesses in Florida, including affiliates, it may have nexus. Certain mail-order sales made by out-of-state dealers are subject to Florida tax under Florida Statute 212.0596 if any of the following conditions is met:

The dealer is a corporation that is a member of an affiliated group of corporations that has nexus in Florida

The dealer or the dealer’s activities have sufficient connection with or relationship to Florida or its residents



The law specifically addresses the taxation of mail-order sales, and not internet sales. Legislation seeking to expand sales and use tax nexus to out-of-state businesses making sales to Florida consumers via the internet has been introduced, but not enacted (Florida Considers Online Sales Tax).



See 2015 Florida Statutes; Florida Statutes 212.0596; and the Florida Department of Revenue, Information for Out-of-State Businesses.