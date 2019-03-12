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Utah Tax Nexus

Businesses with nexus in Utah are required to register with the Utah State Tax Commission and to charge, collect and remit the appropriate tax.

Generally, a business has nexus in Utah when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.

Utah nexus for out-of-state sellers

As explained by the Utah State Tax Commission, “Nexus means a business entity has established a direct or representational presence within a state or jurisdiction.” Utah law defines a retailer as “any person regularly engaged in regular solicitation of a consumer market in Utah.”

Affiliate nexus

If your business has ties to businesses in Utah, including affiliates, it may have nexus. An out-of-state seller has nexus in Utah if it sells the same or very similar line of products as a related in-state seller, under the same or a very similar business name — or the place of business of the related seller or one of its in-state employees is used to advertise, promote or assist sales by the out-of-state seller to a buyer in Utah — and any of the following is true:

  • The seller has more than 10 percent interest in a related seller

  • A related seller has more than 10 percent interest in the seller

  • A related seller wholly owns the seller

See the Utah State Tax Commission Publication 37.