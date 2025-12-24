According to the UK Making Tax Digital (MTD) VAT rules, ‘Functional Compatible Software’ is a single program or set of programs, products or software applications that are able to:

Record and store VAT digital records

Transfer data between accounting software and HMRC filing without manual intervention or cutting and pasting in spreadsheets

Submit to HMRC data for the completion of VAT returns via HMRC’s Application Programming Interface (API) platform

Receive data and information in return from HMRC via the API platform

Where software is not able to perform all of the above requirements (for example a spreadsheet) it may be used in conjunction with other packages or bridging software to complete the digital journey. However, from 1 April 2021, no manual manipulation or copy and pasting may be used.