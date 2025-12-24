A digital link is an electronic or digital transfer or exchange of data between software programs, products and applications.
After 1 April 2021, where there is a transfer of VAT data between packages in the completion of the return, this must be done digitally without manual intervention. There must be digital links between the programs, apps etc., where there is any transfer, copy and pasting, recapture or modification of the data. Each piece of software must be digitally linked to create the digital journey.