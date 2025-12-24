Making Tax Digital - software pilots and testing

|
Launch month
|
Tax payers category
|
Oct 2017
|
HMRC release application programming interfaces (APIs) which provide details of the data to be filed, and end points
|
Apr 2018 pilot launch
|
Private testing: Tax payers with the simplest returns. This means basic domestic sales and purchases for VAT trasactions
|
Nov 2018
|
Tax payers with EC dispatches and arrivals
|
Dec 2018
|
Public sector bodies with VAT filings
|
Early 2019
|
Public testing phase
|
Apr 2019
|
Launch with MTD filing requirements for all VAT payers above the VAT registration threshold
Other Pages: