Making Tax Digital - software pilots and testing

In 2018, UK’s HMRC launched a series of test pilots for its new Making Tax Digital VAT filing process. Making Tax Digital goes live on 1 April 2019, and will require all UK VAT registered businesses to file their quarterly returns via HMRC’s API platform.

The pilot commenced on 11 April 2018. This is a private pilot, with a number of software providers being invited to test their solutions with HMRC and then receiving HMRC formal approval upon successful test filing.

HMRC has staggered the tax payer categories that may be tested in the following pilots: