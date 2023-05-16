For the most part, yes. All states with a general sales tax have marketplace facilitator laws that put the burden of collecting and remitting sales tax on platforms like eBay.

As eBay explains, “Once eBay starts to collect tax in the required states, no action is required on your part, and there will be no charges or fees for eBay automatically calculating, collecting, and remitting sales tax. … Sellers offering delivery in the U.S. are not able … to opt out of eBay automatically collecting sales tax.”

While the above covers most state and local sales tax, eBay may not collect taxes in some home rule jurisdictions. If you’re required to collect in any jurisdictions where eBay does not collect sales tax, you'll need to handle sales tax yourself.

As an online seller, it’s sometimes difficult to determine where you have sales tax obligations. Although nexus rules vary from state to state, an ecommerce business is usually on the hook if it operates a physical office or warehouse, maintains sales representatives, or markets its products in a given state. A sales tax risk assessment can help you determine if you’re meeting your tax compliance obligations.