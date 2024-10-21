Complex rules and compliance tips for the trickiest states for filing sales tax returns

This post has been updated. It was originally published in November 2018.

Managing sales tax compliance is a tiresome and time-consuming process. While maintaining compliance doesn’t offer any rewards, failing to follow the rules can attract hefty penalties in the event of an audit. As businesses expand to multiple states and ecommerce demand surges, it’s getting even tougher to be tax compliant.

The intricacy of sales tax compliance gets amplified with ever-changing rules, frequent rate changes, and difficulty in monitoring expanding nexus laws. Though most states have their own rules and guidelines, some are more complex than others, which makes it difficult for businesses to understand where to register, file, and remit taxes.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss prominent sales tax filing challenges for businesses and we’ll highlight the states with the trickiest rules. We’ll also explore how automation helps companies handle an increasingly complex U.S. sales tax landscape.