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Oct 21, 2025

What US sellers need to know about e-invoicing

Gail Cole

Electronic invoicing mandates have been around for well over a decade, and their adoption has surged in recent years. So, even though the United States doesn’t require the use of e-invoices, it’s important for U.S. sellers to understand e-invoicing: what it is, how it works, where it’s required, and the benefits of swapping paper for digital invoices.

Key takeaways

  • Many countries have electronic invoicing mandates. Over 60 countries require e-invoicing or have announced e-invoicing mandates. 

  • E-invoices are not the same as digitally transmitted paper invoices. Electronic invoices use a structured data format that is machine readable. Pure structured e-invoices cannot be read by humans; hybrid e-invoices can be read by both humans and machines. 

  • U.S. companies should understand e-invoicing. U.S. companies that do business globally may need to comply with e-invoicing mandates in other countries. 

What is e-invoicing?

E-invoicing refers to the electronic transmission of invoices and related documents (e.g., credit notes, payment terms, and purchase orders). Electronic invoices contain the same information as their paper counterparts but are created and delivered in structured formats that can be automatically processed into the customer’s accounting system. 

 

E-invoices generally are processed automatically and electronically in one of two formats:

 

Structured invoice format: The e-invoice is transferred to a customer’s ERP via a structured electronic data interchange (EDI), which can’t be seen by the human eye. EDIs are typically held electronically until internally approved, at which point they’re filed.

 

Hybrid invoice format: The invoices are generally issued both as PDF-A/3 files, which are visible to humans in a readable format, and structured invoices (XML files, for computers). This is the most common type of e-invoice in some countries.

 

The format dictates how an invoice can be sent (by EDI or XML), viewed, and accepted. One great benefit of e-invoices is that they can be read without any manual intervention. In fact, manual manipulation of data is prohibited in some instances.

How does e-invoicing work?

E-invoicing policies in all countries mandate the digital submission of certain documents in certain instances. Beyond that, each country’s e-invoicing requirements are unique. Variable components include not only the format (see above), but also who’s authorized to submit them, who must approve them, record-keeping requirements, and more.

 

Broadly speaking, there are two approaches: the clearance approach favored in the Americas and the post-audit approach more commonly used in Europe. Though both share certain features, such as authentication requirements, there’s a key difference between the two.

 

Whichever approach is used, the first step toward complying with a country’s e-invoicing requirements is understanding them. Is use of an electronic data interchange (EDI) mandated? Is it necessary to obtain an electronic signature? How long must e-invoicing records be kept? Businesses must know the answer to these and other relevant questions.

 

The clearance approach

 

With the clearance approach, invoices flow between the supplier, the tax administrator, and the buyer and are subject to real-time audits. The tax authorities act as a gatekeeper of sorts, reviewing all invoices submitted by a supplier. If anything looks amiss, the invoice can be rejected and the transaction paused or stopped.

 

There are a few general rules of thumb for the widely used clearance approach:

 

  • The supplier’s ERP generates the e-invoice per the reporting country’s specifications
  • The e-invoice is sent directly to the tax authority portal and the buyer’s accounts payable system
  • The portal electronically authenticates the e-invoice
  • The buyer approves or rejects the e-invoice
  • The buyer pays the supplier for approved and authenticated invoices
  • The supplier generates tax returns and submits tax to the tax authority as required

 

A growing number of countries are adopting the clearance model because it affords them more power to prevent tax fraud.

 

In Mexico, for example, a government-certified agent must approve an invoice before it can be passed to buyers. The supplier submits the invoice to the tax authority for review. If the invoice is approved, the tax authority adds a digital signature and passes the signed invoice back to the supplier, who then transmits it to the customer. 

 

Under Italy’s similar-but-different e-invoicing mandate, all relevant invoices must flow through the Italian Revenue Agency’s e-invoicing platform, Sistema di Interscambio (Sdl). Sdl verifies, in real time, that the proper tax is applied to each taxable transaction, and adds a digital signature to approved invoices. In most instances, Sdl then makes the invoice available to the buyer, though in some circumstances, it sends it to the supplier to send it on to the buyer.

 

The e-invoicing system being implemented in India also electronically authenticates invoices. India’s system identified fraud cases and data mismatches in its first few months. Other countries using the clearance approach are also finding it’s helping to reduce errors and fraud, and thus the tax gap.

 

The post-audit approach

 

Tax authorities aren’t directly involved in the transaction with the post-audit approach — they don’t need to approve an invoice in order for it to be passed to the customer. However, the post-audit approach does provide tax officials greater visibility into business transactions.

 

With this system, digital or electronic invoices flow between the supplier and the buyer (directly or through a service provider) as they do when paper invoices are used. Yet the e-invoice must also be sent to the tax authorities. Transaction records must be kept for a set period of time, which tends to be longer than the requirements for documents accepted through the clearance approach.

Which countries require e-invoices?

Countries implementing e-invoicing mandates include, but aren’t limited to Egypt, France, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Kingdom, and Vietnam. 

 

See this list of e-invoicing countries for more information and country-specific details.

 

It’s common for countries to phase in e-invoicing requirements to allow businesses and government agencies time to take the steps necessary to comply with them. Many start by mandating e-invoicing for business-to-government (B2G) transactions; business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions usually follow. Some countries are even imposing e-invoicing requirements on transactions between businesses and things (B2T), referring to the Internet of Things (IoT). 

The benefits of e-invoicing

Countries establish electronic invoicing requirements for a variety of reasons, including to:

 

  • Enhance cash flow (faster invoice delivery time and payment)
  • Increase efficiency
  • Improve security
  • Reduce fraud
  • Reduce waste (paper)

 

The appeal of e-invoicing may be particularly strong for countries with large tax gaps (aka, high levels of tax evasion and fraud). Involving tax authorities from the outset, as with the clearance approach, can help countries identify and reduce tax fraud.

 

Businesses can also benefit from switching to e-invoicing, even in areas where it isn’t yet required. Benefits to businesses include increased savings, because companies devote less time and fewer resources (time and materials) toward invoicing. A 2025 report released by Avalara in partnership with the Center for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) found that U.S. businesses that switch to e-invoicing typically save $15.16 for each invoice received.

 

Automating the creation and submission of electronic invoices can also reduce manual errors. And since electronic invoices are delivered with the push of a button, the lag between issuing an invoice and marking it paid can be greatly reduced. E-invoicing also enhances security and provides greater flexibility than paper.

 

Interested in learning more? See how Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting works.

E-invoicing in the U.S.

U.S. businesses are recognizing the benefits of switching to e-invoicing. According to the Cebr report, full e-invoicing adoption in the U.S. could generate more than $116 billion, with 83% of the economic gains coming from small and medium-sized businesses.
 
Try it out and discover the benefits for yourself. For U.S.-based businesses, Avalara is offering enterprise-grade B2B e-invoicing through our certified DBNAlliance Access Point at no cost (subject to terms and conditions).
 

E-invoicing FAQ

E-invoices are digital files that contain structured data designed to be automatically exchanged and processed by accounting and ERP systems; an electronic invoice is not simply a digital version of a paper invoice. Some types of e-invoices cannot be read by humans.

Electronic invoices help enhance compliance by reducing tax errors and giving tax authorities visibility into transactional tax data. In some countries, such as Italy, the tax authority must approve the e-invoice before it can be transmitted to the customer.

Currently, there are no e-invoicing mandates in the U.S. at the federal or state level. However, U.S. companies that do business worldwide may be subject to e-invoicing mandates in other countries.

 

This blog post has been updated; it was originally published in July 2021.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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