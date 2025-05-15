When do home-based businesses need to register with the Secretary of State?

Businesses that are registered with the secretary of state may also need to register with the city or county and get a local business license. This is not the same as the license that allows you to operate in the state.

Local requirements vary. You likely won’t need any additional licenses if you’re a freelance writer and will be conducting all business over the phone or internet. If you’re planning to open a day care, you may need multiple licenses. If you’re a floral designer, you may need to register in local jurisdictions where you make deliveries in your own vehicle, or have even a cursory physical presence.

Even if your business doesn’t require a license to operate, you may still need a Home Occupation license to advise the local authorities that you’re conducting a business out of your home. “Be aware that not every jurisdiction will allow every kind of business to be conducted within its borders or inside residences,” notes Senior Director of Professional Services at Avalara Andrea Jaffe. Food businesses in particular tend to be subject to strict guidelines, and they’re not alone. “You should investigate these limitations before embarking on setting up your business.”

Some types of business licenses may necessitate a visit from the local fire department or city inspector. If you’ll have clients coming to your home, they may check to ensure all steps have handrails and all walkways are level. They may check your fire alarms and require you to install sprinklers. It’s best to discover what will be required sooner rather than later, so you’ll have time to make any necessary changes or repairs.

You’ll also need to check zoning laws to ensure the type of business you’re planning to start is allowed where you’re located. For example, kennels often cannot operate in residential areas and sometimes aren’t permitted within city limits.

If you can operate your business from your home, you’ll need to obtain all necessary zoning permits. There may be ordinances governing signage and parking, both of which can have a significant impact on a neighborhood.

Depending on the location of your home and business, you may need to limit the number of people who visit you each day or guarantee that visitors will have access to off-street parking. If you’ll be operating out of an apartment, condominium, or neighborhood with a homeowner’s association, be sure to check that your business is permitted under the rules of the building or homeowner’s association.

Certain businesses will require additional insurance as well.