There is no nationwide B2B e-invoicing mandate in the United States today. Unlike many countries with VAT-driven e-invoicing or live reporting mandates, the United States does not have a federal VAT system or a single national indirect tax authority to drive invoice reporting. Federal procurement is different. U.S. federal agencies are directed to manage invoices for federal procurements electronically, and vendors must have the option to submit invoices electronically.
The U.S. indirect tax system is highly decentralized. Sales tax is administered at the state and local level, not through a federal VAT or GST system. That makes a centralized, tax-driven e-invoicing mandate more difficult than in countries where one national tax authority can define invoice, clearance, and reporting requirements.
DBNAlliance is a nonprofit organization that oversees the U.S. open exchange framework for electronic business documents. The framework is designed to help businesses exchange structured invoices through service providers using common standards and policies.
Avalara’s certified DBNAlliance Access Point enables eligible U.S. businesses to send and receive structured domestic B2B e-invoices and credit notes through the DBNAlliance exchange framework.
DBNAlliance is not a tax authority clearance or reporting model. U.S. tax authorities do not receive, approve, or validate invoices through the network. However, tax-related data fields, including tax category and exemption codes, are part of the structured invoice approach and can help support automation, tax coding, and invoice processing.
No. The U.S. exchange framework uses a four-corner model similar to Peppol, but the United States is not adopting Peppol as its national network. DBNAlliance is focused on the U.S. and wider North American market. However, U.S. businesses can still connect to Peppol through a certified service provider such as Avalara for international procurement, cross-border sales, or trading partner requirements in Peppol markets.
DBNAlliance uses UBL 2.3 for invoices and credit notes. The network also uses AS/4 for secure exchange and relies on SML and SMP technologies to support participant discovery and routing.
Avalara’s public offer includes no document, connector, or transaction fees for eligible U.S. domestic B2B e-invoices and credit notes sent through Avalara’s DBNAlliance Access Point. Implementation support and enhanced services may involve additional costs. *Subject to terms and conditions
Avalara’s offer supports eligible U.S. domestic e-invoices and electronic credit notes, as well as cross-border e-invoices sent into the United States for U.S. legal entities. Other document types and international outbound e-invoicing may involve additional services or fees.
The free offer is limited to e-invoicing within the United States and cross-border e-invoices sent into the United States for U.S. legal entities. International outbound e-invoicing can be supported through Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting but may involve additional transaction fees.
Yes. However, those workflows can create fragmentation, manual processing, duplicate integrations, and limited visibility. Structured e-invoicing can help reduce those inefficiencies and prepare the business for global mandate requirements.
U.S. e-invoicing adoption is moving through market infrastructure rather than a single federal mandate. Businesses that prepare early can reduce manual invoice handling, simplify trading partner exchange, improve data quality, and build a foundation for global e-invoicing compliance.
Yes. The DBNAlliance four-corner model is designed for interoperability. Businesses can choose their own access point provider and exchange invoices with trading partners using other providers connected to the network.
Yes. The United States has not adopted Peppol as its national e-invoicing network, but U.S. businesses can still connect to Peppol through a certified service provider like Avalara for international procurement, cross-border sales, or trading partner requirements in Peppol markets.