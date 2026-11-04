Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting’s certified DBNAlliance Access Point gives eligible U.S. businesses an alternative to exchanging invoices through PDF, email, EDI, customer portals, or proprietary networks. Instead, they can send and receive structured invoices through the DBNAlliance exchange framework, improving connectivity across trading partners.

Enterprises and multinationals increasingly need invoice workflows that support structured exchange, customer-specific requirements, AP automation, and cross-border mandates. Those mandates may involve different formats, APIs, endpoints, tax authority platforms, life-cycle statuses, digital signatures, QR codes, certification, and long-term archiving. A local or tactical approach may address one requirement but become difficult to manage as mandates multiply.

Avalara supports a more scalable approach through its Agentic Tax and Compliance™ platform — designed to automate complex tax and e-invoicing workflows across countries, systems, and changing regulatory requirements.

The goal: Build a scalable foundation for e-invoicing, then scale compliance globally as mandates compound and evolve.