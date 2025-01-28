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WEBINAR SERIES

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

Expert insights on tariffs, trade shifts, and de minimis changes

A timely update on evolving trade policy, including the launch of the IEEPA refund system, legal challenges to Section 122 tariffs, new sector-specific duties, and growing momentum toward a U.S.-EU deal — plus what it means for importers navigating uncertainty.

We cover:

 

  • The CAPE Phase 1 launch enabling automated IEEPA tariff refunds (approximately $160 billion at stake) 

  • Legal challenges to Section 122 tariffs and de minimis policy under review 

  • New targeted tariffs on pharmaceuticals and metals

  • Renewed momentum toward a U.S.-EU trade agreement 

  • Emergence of a secondary market for large refund claims

Register for an upcoming webinar in the series.

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