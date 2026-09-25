For more than twenty years, Avalara has helped businesses navigate the complexity of tax and compliance. And now we're entering a new era. Introducing Avalara Aviator, the agent hub for tax and compliance, where a team of specialized AI agents, led by Avi research, alert, coordinate, and execute governed workflows inside the systems you already run.

Meet Betty, a tax and compliance manager responsible for every facet of indirect taxes across her company. Aviator seamlessly brings compliance processes to life in an agentic experience to support all of Betty's tax and compliance needs, whether it's proactively detecting nexus, recommending actions, launching registrations, monitoring exemptions, or identifying and correcting discrepancies.

When Betty needs to classify a new product, she simply asks Avi. In moments, the research agent analyzes the item, reviews nexus exposure, researches jurisdictional taxability, and recommends the most accurate product tax code. Betty reviews and confirms. And Avi maps the configuration directly to AvaTax.

And when it's time to file, Avi will notify Betty. Once Betty gives the OK, the returns agent initiates the process, bringing together data across the business, normalizing, validating, and guiding Betty from reviewing to filing the return.

Tax compliance never stops, but now it moves faster, smarter, and more connected than ever before. This is agentic intelligence grounded in Avalara's proprietary compliance data, deterministic tax engine, and defensible regulatory truth. Aviator handles the heavy lifting. Connecting every transaction, every workflow, and every decision across the entire compliance lifecycle while you stay in control.

Welcome to Avalara Aviator, the agent hub for tax and compliance.