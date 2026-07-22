E-invoicing in Slovenia

Slovenia operates mandatory e-invoicing for public sector transactions.

Suppliers issuing invoices to Slovenian public authorities must comply with national e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the European Union (EU) e-invoicing Directive (2014/55/EU).

E-invoices submitted to public sector entities must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).

E-invoices are typically exchanged through the Peppol network or Public Payments Administration (PPA).

Public sector entities are required to receive and process structured e-invoices.

Paper invoices are generally not accepted for public procurement transactions covered by the directive.