E-invoicing in Slovenia

E-invoicing is already widely used in practice, particularly among larger businesses and companies trading with the public sector, though it is not yet mandatory. However, legislation has been adopted to introduce mandatory B2B e-invoicing, with implementation expected from 1 January 2027.
- B2B invoices must currently comply with Slovenian VAT invoicing rules and the EU VAT Directive.
- Invoices may be issued in paper or electronic format, provided authenticity of origin, integrity of content, and readability are ensured.
There is currently no mandatory real-time transmission of invoice data to the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia (FURS) at the time of issuance.