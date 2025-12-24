During the first year of launch of the Making Tax Digital for VAT initiative - then extended a further year due to the COVID-19 crisis, HMRC suspended the regular accumulating penalty regime for missed returns. During this 'soft-landing' period, if businesses could demonstrate they made best efforts to comply with the new MTD filing obligations, they would not be fined. Similarly, the requirement to comply with the new digital record keeping and complete digital journey rules were waived by HMRC.

However, the regular accumulated penalty payments for late or underpaid VAT liabilities remained in place.

From 1 April 2021, the regular VAT penalty regime applied on late filings, plus on failure to keep digital records or maintain a complete digital journey (no manual data manipulation, adjustments or 'copy-and-paste' in spreadsheets).

The new regime for MTD for VAT penalties from 1 April 2021 is outlined below: