Chilean VAT registration

In Chile, the requirement to register for value-added tax (VAT) depends on whether the business is established in Chile and the nature of the taxable activities carried out. Chile operates with no VAT registration threshold — for both resident and nonresident businesses, the first taxable supply triggers a mandatory registration obligation. There is no voluntary registration concept in Chilean VAT law, since the absence of any threshold means registration is compulsory from the outset of taxable activity.

For Chilean-established businesses, VAT registration is mandatory upon commencement of taxable activities. Businesses must file an Affidavit of Commencement of Activities (Inicio de Actividades) with the SII within two months of beginning taxable activities, using Form 4415. Registration is required regardless of the size, nature, or volume of the business. There is no turnover-based registration threshold and no option to remain unregistered while trading.

Nonresident businesses face a two-track registration system depending on the nature of their activities:

Full registration track : Foreign businesses without domicile or residence in Chile that carry out taxable activities other than digital services or remote sales of low-value goods — such as importing goods, holding domestic inventory, or providing services through a local presence — must register for VAT in the same manner as Chilean-established businesses. Full registration requires obtaining a tax identification number (RUT) from the SII, typically through a Chilean tax representative who is appointed by power of attorney. Foreign businesses on the full registration track must issue Chilean electronic invoices and may recover input VAT through their periodic returns.

: Foreign businesses without domicile or residence in Chile that carry out taxable activities other than digital services or remote sales of low-value goods — such as importing goods, holding domestic inventory, or providing services through a local presence — must register for VAT in the same manner as Chilean-established businesses. Full registration requires obtaining a tax identification number (RUT) from the SII, typically through a Chilean tax representative who is appointed by power of attorney. Foreign businesses on the full registration track must issue Chilean electronic invoices and may recover input VAT through their periodic returns. Simplified Tax Regime track : Foreign businesses supplying digital services to Chilean consumers (B2C), as well as foreign sellers of low-value goods (valued at USD 500 or less, including shipping) and digital platforms facilitating such sales, must register through the SII’s Digital VAT Portal under the Simplified Tax Regime. Registration under this track does not require a fiscal representative, does not create a permanent establishment for income tax purposes, and does not require the issuance of Chilean electronic invoices. However, businesses registered under the Simplified Tax Regime cannot recover any Chilean input VAT. Registration is available in both English and Spanish, and once validated, the SII issues a user number for the purposes of declaring and paying VAT.

For B2B supplies of digital services by nonresident businesses to Chilean VAT-registered buyers, the reverse-charge (change-of-subject) mechanism applies and the Chilean purchaser accounts for the VAT — removing the need for the foreign supplier to register.

Chile’s Simplified Tax Regime serves a broadly analogous purpose for digital services and low-value goods but operates as a standalone national regime with no regional coordination.