Chilean VAT returns

VAT returns must be submitted by the 20th day of the month following the end of the reporting period.

For monthly filers on the full registration track, the return covering each calendar month is due by the 20th of the following month.

For quarterly filers under the Simplified Tax Regime, the return covering each calendar quarter is due by the 20th of the month following the quarter-end.

If the 20th falls on a weekend or public holiday, the deadline moves to the next working day.

VAT payments are due on the same date as the return filing deadline.

There are no filing extensions available under Chilean VAT law — the 20th deadline is fixed and applies uniformly.

Chile uses Form 29 for full registration track filers, submitted electronically through the SII’s online portal. Businesses on the Simplified Tax Regime file a simplified declaration through the SII’s Digital VAT Portal, available in Spanish, English, and Portuguese.

A notable feature of Chile’s system is the SII’s pre-filled VAT return proposal (Propuesta de IVA), generated automatically from electronic invoice (DTE) data transmitted to the SII in real time. Full registration track taxpayers may review, modify, and confirm the SII’s pre-filled proposal within eight days of it being made available — after which, if no action is taken, the proposal is treated as accepted and the corresponding VAT liability falls due. Businesses whose actual transactions differ from the SII’s proposal must correct it before the deadline.