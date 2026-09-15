E-invoicing in Chile

E-invoicing is mandatory in Chile for all business-to-government (B2G), business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions under the electronic tax document system (Documento Tributario Electrónico, DTE), administered by the Internal Revenue Service (Servicio de Impuestos Internos, SII).

Nonresident businesses registered under the Simplified Tax Regime (covering cross-border digital services and remote sales of low-value goods) are exempt from the DTE mandate and declare VAT via the SII’s Digital VAT Portal.