E-invoicing in Chile

Chile operates a mandatory pre-clearance model for all domestic B2B transactions. Paper invoices carry no legal validity for taxpayers within scope.
The DTE document scope covers 10 standardised XML document types, including sales invoices, exempt invoices, purchase invoices, credit/debit notes, export documents, and dispatch guides.
Issuance options include:
- Free Invoicing System (Sistema de Facturación Gratuito del SII): For small businesses with low invoice volume. A web-based portal operated directly by the SII that requires no external software integration and allows taxpayers to issue, receive, and manage DTEs directly through the SII website.
- Proprietary or Market Provider System (Sistema de Facturación Propio o de Mercado): For businesses with higher transaction volumes or complex ERP systems. Allows direct API integration between the business’s own accounting software or certified third-party e-invoicing provider and the SII’s web services.
The clearance workflow is as follows:
- The issuer transmits the digitally signed XML invoice to the SII.
- The SII validates the document in real time and assigns a Folio Authorization Code (CAF).
- The validated DTE (XML with mandatory PDF417 barcode) is delivered to the buyer via email or web service.
The buyer has eight calendar days from receipt to accept or reject the DTE in the SII system. If no action is taken, the invoice is deemed legally accepted.