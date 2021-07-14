Avalara Makes Big Investments in Small Business

Certifies Fishbowl, Leading QuickBooks and Xero Solution and Launches Small Business Resource Center

Seattle, WA – August 30, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Fishbowl, a leading manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks and Xero, and a popular standalone solution for organizations tracking assets, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

“Avalara’s leading tax compliance solution is a natural fit for Fishbowl,” said David K. Williams, CEO of Fishbowl. “Fishbowl helps manufacturers, wholesale distributors and ecommerce businesses selling to customers across the U.S. and beyond. It’s essential they include the correct sales-tax figures to their sales orders; Avalara does that, and more. We’re excited to partner with Avalara to help our customers automate sales-tax calculations and simplify that complex side of doing business.”

“Fishbowl is the number one requested manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, so integrating with them is a big win for our mutual customers,” said Marshal Kushniruk, executive vice president of product and business development at Avalara. “In today’s world, every business is ‘multi-channel:’ it might sell on Amazon, eBay, and it might also have its own webstore using technology from Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce or many others. That’s why Avalara integrates with more than 500 different partners globally. Wherever and however our customers are selling, we can provide them with automated tax compliance.”

Avalara continues to expand partnerships with hundreds of leading software solutions for small business. Avalara’s connectors into these applications enable customers to automatically calculate sales tax for every invoice line item in real-time, with the confidence they are leveraging up-to-date tax rates and rules. In addition, customers can easily access Avalara TrustFile to prepare and remit sales tax returns in all 50 states, saving countless hours of manual effort (and the potential for errors).

Additionally, today Avalara launched its small business community center, a one-stop online location where companies can look up tax rates, learn more about where sales tax must be collected and remitted, download white papers, register for free webinars, browse a directory of accounting firms, ‘test drive’ Avalara’s solutions TrustFile and AvaTax, and discover connector integrations with leading e-commerce, mobile commerce, accounting and invoicing applications. Avalara’s solutions for small business leverage the company’s Compliance CloudTM platform, which is updated continually, processes billions of transactions annually, delivers outstanding up-time and reliability, and is used by more than 20,000 customers globally.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Our Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Fishbowl

Fishbowl is the No. 1 requested manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks users, and it is also a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For QuickBooks users, it provides the same advanced features and flexibility larger organizations enjoy, but at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.fishbowlinventory.com.

###