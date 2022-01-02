December 2021 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

Which sales into Kansas will trigger a sales tax obligation? What does it take to successfully navigate Louisiana’s Byzantine sales tax system? Is a business license required to sell online? This month’s roundup delves into these issues and more.

A balm for back taxes.

Businesses and individuals with back tax liability in Connecticut can “get right” by participating in a tax amnesty program that concludes January 31, 2022. Learn more.

Axing the tax on food.

Not for the first time, lawmakers in Kansas are seeking to eliminate the sales and use tax on food for home consumption. Learn more.

Check your connections.

Before rushing to register for sales tax in a new state, consider whether you have any prior tax exposure with that state. Learn more.

Credits and rebills and complaints, oh my!

Poorly managed sales tax exemption certificates can hinder customer satisfaction and retention for small and emerging businesses. Learn more.

License, please.

There’s a good chance you’ll need at least one business license if you’re planning to sell goods or services online. Learn more here and here.

Registration, please.

There’s a difference between licensing a business and registering a business for sales tax. Learn more.

Rate changes.

Sales and use tax rate changes took effect in approximately 20 states on January 1, 2022. Learn more.

Setting small businesses up for success in 2022.

The start of a new year is a good time for small businesses to check your sales tax pulse. Learn more.

The devil is in the details.

To maintain compliance, merchants must ensure all sales are taxed at the proper rate. This can be tougher than you might think. Learn more.

Too costly for one tax rate.

Some local tax jurisdictions in Arizona tax certain big-ticket sales at two different tax rates: one for the first portion of the retail sale, and one for any cost above a certain threshold. In Phoenix, that cutoff is now $11,631. Learn more.