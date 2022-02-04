Avalara Tax Changes 2023: Marketplace facilitators

1. Keep marketplace facilitator regulations and economic nexus laws top of mind

Sales tax registration requirements for marketplace facilitators are governed primarily by marketplace facilitator and economic nexus laws. Though these vary by state, like other sales tax laws, they can be broadly defined as follows. Marketplace facilitator laws make the marketplace facilitator the retailer responsible for tax on all transactions made through the platform — both direct sales and sales by third-party sellers. These rules typically apply to marketplace facilitators that have a physical presence in the state, such as a fulfillment center, and to marketplace facilitators that have economic nexus with the state, though marketplace facilitator laws in some states or jurisdictions (e.g., Washington, D.C.) don’t reference physical presence or economic nexus. Economic nexus laws base a sales tax collection obligation on economic activity in the state rather than physical presence. However, not every remote business is subject to every state’s economic nexus law because all economic nexus laws provide an exception for businesses selling under the state’s economic nexus threshold. Economic nexus thresholds vary by state Examples of economic nexus thresholds include: California: $500,000 in total combined sales of tangible personal property delivered into the state by the retailer and all persons related to the retailer in the current or previous year Florida: $100,000 in taxable sales of tangible personal property delivered physically into the state in the current or previous calendar year New York: 100 transactions and $500,000 in cumulative total gross receipts from taxable and nontaxable sales of tangible personal property delivered into the state (including software as a service) in the immediately preceding four sales tax quarters Marketplace sales may or may not count toward economic nexus thresholds It’s important for marketplace facilitators and sellers to understand which sales count toward each state’s economic nexus threshold; some states count specified digital products or exempt transactions, some do not. States generally require marketplace facilitators to count all sales made through their platform, but some allow marketplace sellers to exclude sales made through a registered marketplace. Thresholds and other aspects of both economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws are subject to change. Maine is one of several states that’s eliminated its transaction threshold (while keeping the sales threshold); South Dakota may do the same. And while the first iteration of Nevada’s marketplace facilitator law didn’t specify how it applies to delivery network companies, Nevada has been working to refine that and other aspects of the law. The Nevada Department of Taxation now says food delivery services are marketplace facilitators.

2. Register for sales tax where required, when required

3. Assign the right sales tax rate to each transaction

4. Remit sales tax to the proper tax authority