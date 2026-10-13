Hillsborough County, Florida, establishes new registry for short-term rentals
- Oct 13, 2026 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
Short-term rental (STR) operators in Hillsborough County, Florida, will be required to register with the county under a new law approved by the Board of County Commissioners. The new ordinance goes into effect January 1, 2027, and commissioners may review the law three months after that. The move comes amid a significant number of complaints about neighborhood disruptions at STR properties.
Key takeaways:
Registration will be required. Starting January 1, 2027, STR operators in unincorporated Hillsborough County must register annually, with an initial fee of $200.
Operators will face new requirements. They must allow county inspections, designate a contact who can respond 24/7, provide guests with key property rules, and keep reservation records for one year.
Florida communities are increasing STR oversight. Hillsborough County joins other Florida communities that have adopted or are considering new registration, fee, and enforcement requirements for STRs.
Registration will cost $200 and must be renewed every year, although commissioners discussed reducing the annual fee after the initial application. The fee revenue will go toward enforcement costs.
Operators are also required to agree to county inspections in case of any issues. If an operator doesn’t allow the inspector in for a scheduled appointment, they can be fined to cover the county’s expense. Operators can also be penalized for failing to register and for code violations by guests.
Operators must also:
- Designate a contact person who can respond to issues 24 hours a day, seven days a week and arrive at the property within one hour of notification.
- Make sure guests are aware of information such as rules on safety, trash, parking, and noise.
- Keep reservation records for one year in case the county needs information for enforcement.
“I want to assure everyone this really is just the beginning of the process. But it’s a very meaningful step forward that is going to give the neighborhoods some relief and some ability to have the professional help of our staff available to them to enforce laws and regulations to keep our neighborhoods safe and peaceful,” This really is just the beginning of the process. But it's a very meaningful step forward that is going to give the neighborhoods some relief.
The regulations will affect around 3,000 properties in unincorporated Hillsborough County, and Plant City, Temple Terrace, and Tampa are invited to create their own programs. Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin has already asked city officials to take a look at Hillsborough’s law as a potential template for its own STR registry.
Communities throughout Florida making new short-term rental rules
Other Florida communities have been active in regulating STRs, including Cape Coral, where STR operators face new fees for registration and penalties for noncompliance. Sarasota has also updated its STR law to clarify rules and boost enforcement, and Pinellas County also tightened its rules.
Florida state law restricts the power of local governments to regulate STRs, but local governments have some leeway. The state law restricting local authority over vacation rentals was originally passed in 2011, and local STR laws passed before June 1, 2011, are still valid. In 2014, the state legislature passed another law that allowed local governments more powers to regulate STRs in areas such as parking, garbage collection, and noise.
Hillsborough County short-term rental hosts responsible for lodging taxes
STR operators in Hillsborough are required to charge Hillsborough County tourist development tax to guests on stays of six months or less. Airbnb and Vrbo collect Hillsborough County lodging taxes for their listings when payment is made.
All Florida STR operators are also required to comply with state lodging tax requirements, including obtaining a state business license, registering for a state tax certificate, and collecting and remitting state-administered lodging taxes when they receive payments directly from guests. STR marketplaces Airbnb and Vrbo collect and remit state lodging taxes on behalf of their Florida listings.
Get help with Florida lodging tax compliance
Avalara helps simplify tax and compliance for the hospitality industry through automation. With Avalara MyLodgeTax, STR owners and property managers can register with tax authorities, calculate lodging taxes, prepare and file returns, and remit payment. Avalara is trusted by 200,000+ direct and indirect customers in 75+ countries.
For more information on vacation rental lodging taxes in Florida, see our state vacation rental tax guide. If you have tax questions related to vacation rental properties, drop us a line and we’ll get back to you with answers.
FAQ
When does Hillsborough County’s STR registration requirement take effect?
The new registration requirement takes effect January 1, 2027, and applies to STR properties in unincorporated Hillsborough County.
How much does STR registration cost in Hillsborough County?
Registration will cost $200 initially and must be renewed annually. County commissioners discussed potentially reducing the annual renewal fee after the initial application.
What are the new requirements for Hillsborough County STR operators?
Operators must register with the county, agree to inspections, designate a contact who can respond to issues around the clock, provide guests with key property information, and retain reservation records for one year.