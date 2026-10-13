Short-term rental (STR) operators in Hillsborough County, Florida, will be required to register with the county under a new law approved by the Board of County Commissioners. The new ordinance goes into effect January 1, 2027, and commissioners may review the law three months after that. The move comes amid a significant number of complaints about neighborhood disruptions at STR properties.

Key takeaways:

Registration will be required. Starting January 1, 2027, STR operators in unincorporated Hillsborough County must register annually, with an initial fee of $200.

Operators will face new requirements. They must allow county inspections, designate a contact who can respond 24/7, provide guests with key property rules, and keep reservation records for one year.

Florida communities are increasing STR oversight. Hillsborough County joins other Florida communities that have adopted or are considering new registration, fee, and enforcement requirements for STRs.

Registration will cost $200 and must be renewed every year, although commissioners discussed reducing the annual fee after the initial application. The fee revenue will go toward enforcement costs.

Operators are also required to agree to county inspections in case of any issues. If an operator doesn’t allow the inspector in for a scheduled appointment, they can be fined to cover the county’s expense. Operators can also be penalized for failing to register and for code violations by guests.

Operators must also:

Designate a contact person who can respond to issues 24 hours a day, seven days a week and arrive at the property within one hour of notification.

Make sure guests are aware of information such as rules on safety, trash, parking, and noise.

Keep reservation records for one year in case the county needs information for enforcement.

“I want to assure everyone this really is just the beginning of the process. But it’s a very meaningful step forward that is going to give the neighborhoods some relief and some ability to have the professional help of our staff available to them to enforce laws and regulations to keep our neighborhoods safe and peaceful,” This really is just the beginning of the process. But it's a very meaningful step forward that is going to give the neighborhoods some relief.

The regulations will affect around 3,000 properties in unincorporated Hillsborough County, and Plant City, Temple Terrace, and Tampa are invited to create their own programs. Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin has already asked city officials to take a look at Hillsborough’s law as a potential template for its own STR registry.