5 things Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sellers need to know about sales tax

1. Depending on where, what, and how much you sell, you could have sales tax obligations in new places.

Nexus is the connection your business has to a state that creates an obligation to collect and remit sales tax in that state. You can establish nexus in a number of ways, like meeting a sales or transaction threshold, having employees, or storing inventory in another state.

Before 2018, your business generally only had to collect and remit sales tax in the state your business was located. But the 2018 United States Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. made it possible for states to require out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax. Every state with sales tax has some sort of nexus laws on the books. There are a few types of nexus that business owners like you should note:

Physical presence nexus is based on where your office, employees, or inventory is located. Every state that has sales tax enforces physical presence nexus.

is based on where your office, employees, or inventory is located. Every state that has sales tax enforces physical presence nexus. Economic nexus occurs when you meet a sales or transaction threshold in a state. Each state has different laws and thresholds, so it’s important to track your sales carefully and know the various laws across the states you sell into.

It’s up to Amazon sellers to know the nexus thresholds in the states they sell into and to monitor sales. When you do meet those thresholds, the next step is registering your business in those states where you’re required to.

Online marketplaces are responsible for collecting and remitting applicable sales taxes in states where they have nexus. Many states don’t require individual sellers to register and file returns if you only sell through a marketplace as a remote seller, but some states do. Either way, it’s imperative that you know where your inventory is being held (more on this below) so you can register to pay tax there if necessary.

As an Amazon seller, you’re reaching customers across the globe. Each state (and country) has its own rules and regulations when it comes to what’s taxable, what the tax rates are, and what your responsibilities as a business owner are, which can get complicated quickly if you’re tracking all of this information manually. One of the benefits of selling with Amazon is that Amazon is responsible for collecting and remitting tax on your behalf, so you won’t have to monitor all this information on your own.

2. Even where Amazon stores your items can impact your sales tax obligations.

A perk of the FBA program is that you don’t have to worry about inventory storage — you just send inventory of your products to Amazon and they’ll keep it in one of their Amazon warehouses until a customer places an order. There are over 100 Amazon fulfillment centers in the U.S. and over 185 fulfillment centers worldwide, which means your inventory could be stored in a lot of places.

As we mentioned above, you should be aware of the tax obligations that physical presence nexus can create for you. Understanding where Amazon keeps your inventory is important to understanding your physical presence nexus footprint. If your inventory is stored in a state and you also make direct sales into that state, or if you sell through a marketplace that doesn’t handle sales tax for you, you may be required to register to collect and remit tax in that state. Under marketplace facilitator laws (more on these below), Amazon is required to collect and remit tax on your behalf, though you may still have to register and file returns.

3. Amazon is required to automatically collect and remit sales tax for you.

All states have marketplace facilitator laws in place that require a marketplace facilitator like Amazon or Etsy to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of the marketplace seller. This can take a huge amount of work off your shoulders.

But a few states may require you to register and file a zero return if you only sell through a marketplace that collects sales tax on your behalf. These laws vary by state, so it’s important to know what the rules and requirements are in the states your business sells to.

Registration and business licenses

Your business is also generally responsible for registering in any new tax jurisdictions. Businesses are required to obtain a sales tax permit in states where they have nexus and make direct sales, and depending on where your business is located, what you sell, and the nature of your business activities, you may be required to obtain a business license.

If you only sell through Amazon or another marketplace that collects and remits tax for you, you aren’t required to register in many states. However, if you sell directly to customers, or with a marketplace that doesn’t handle tax for you, you’ll need to do it yourself.

Requirements vary by state, and it can be a hassle to register for and maintain licenses for multiple states. An automated solution like Avalara License Management can help you apply for business licenses and maintain your license portfolio.

4. Ignoring sales tax might save you some frustration today, but create even bigger hassles tomorrow.

We get it — sales tax can be complicated, and managing it can seem like a daunting task, especially if you don’t have a dedicated team to track changing sales tax rules and monitor your sales across tax jurisdictions. But ignoring it or getting it wrong can lead to an even bigger mess, like penalties and bills for back taxes. In some cases, it can even lead to jail time.

One of the main benefits of selling through an established marketplace like Amazon is that it will handle most aspects of sales tax for you.Through the Amazon Tax Exemption Program (ATEP), Amazon can even handle exempt transactions and certificates for you and generate transaction-specific exemption certificates.

If you sell through other channels, you might want to consider an automated solution that can calculate, collect, and remit tax for you. Managing sales tax compliance manually for multiple jurisdictions can open you up to miscalculations and human error, not to mention headaches and frustration.

5. There are resources available to help you manage all of this.

The good news is that you’re not alone. Customers are turning to sales tax compliance automation to help them manage sales and use tax for their businesses. This can help save time and money, reduce the risk of human error, and alleviate the burden of sales tax management.

If you sell through multiple channels like in person, your own ecommerce store, a social media app with ecommerce capabilities, or another marketplace, automation may be worth considering. Otherwise you’re manually tracking sales and sales tax through a number of avenues and increasing complexity of what can already be a pretty complicated business task.