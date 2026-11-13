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Nov 13, 2026

Best sales tax software for small businesses in 2026: An objective buyer’s guide

Evan Wright

Choosing sales tax software is one of the most critical infrastructure decisions an ecommerce or multichannel business will make. Pick the right platform, and compliance runs silently in the background as you expand into new states. Pick the wrong one, and you face uncollected tax liabilities, and manual spreadsheets at month-end.

 

The sales tax landscape for ecommerce is undergoing a major shift in 2026. With platforms like Shopify officially sunsetting built-in automated tax filing after December 31, 2026, thousands of fast-growing merchants are evaluating third-party solutions to automate calculation, return preparation, remittance, and notice management before the new tax year begins.

 

Avalara has been named a leader in the G2 Fall 2026 Small-Business Grid for sales tax and VAT compliance software.
G2 Fall 2026 Leader badge for small businesses

Today’s software landscape is divided into three distinct categories:

 

  1. Native cart and accounting modules (e.g., Shopify Tax, Stripe Tax, QuickBooks Online) provide built-in checkout calculation and basic filing options, but operate primarily within single-channel data silos with limited multichannel aggregation, no state-funded SST programs, and manual exemption handling.

  2. Niche point solutions (e.g., Numeral, Zamp, TaxCloud, TaxJar, and Anrok) offer specialized filing or calculation capabilities but require taxes to be recalculated downstream after the sale. Pricing models and service scope vary by provider.

  3. Unified, end-to-end compliance solutions (e.g., Avalara, through its Avalara Select package) bundle real-time rooftop calculation, managed return filing across state and local home-rule jurisdictions, exemption certificate management, and state-funded SST subsidies for eligible volunteer sellers in a single published tier.

 

This guide breaks down how the leading sales tax software providers stack up in 2026 across pricing models, filing automation, platform integrations, and total cost of ownership.

Key takeaways

  • Calculation is only half the battle: Native ecommerce tools calculate sales tax at checkout, but businesses must still prepare, file, and remit returns across thousands of state, county, city, and special local taxing districts on different calendars.

  • Align pricing models with your filing frequency: For businesses filing frequently across multiple states, Avalara Select’s flat per-state bundle can make costs more predictable and may be more affordable than per-return pricing. Compare total cost based on filing volume and services included.

  • Complex home-rule localities demand automated coverage: In states with self-administered local jurisdictions (such as Colorado, Louisiana, Alabama, and Alaska), legacy tools fail to file local returns, forcing merchants to prepare and submit complex city and parish filings manually.

  • State-funded compliance at $0 out-of-pocket cost: Under the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program and a similar program in Pennsylvania, qualifying volunteer sellers receive 100% state-funded calculation, return filing, and audit liaison support across up to 25 states at zero cost to their business, because state governments compensate Certified Service Providers (CSPs) like Avalara, directly.

  • Predictable state bundles maximize cost efficiency: Avalara Select provides published, transparent rates ($69 to $79 per state per month billed annually) that include rooftop calculation, unlimited monthly return filing across state and local jurisdictions, exemption certificate management with AvaTax Exemptions, and notice management with no variable per-filing fees.

 

⚠️ Important 2026 notice for Shopify merchants: Navigating the filing sunset

 

If your store used the Shopify Tax automated filing service, that feature is ending after sales made through December 31, 2026 (returns due in January 2027).

 

For businesses filing frequently across multiple states, Avalara Select offers flat per-state pricing, with unlimited returns included, which can be more affordable than per-return pricing. Ensure your chosen solution integrates directly with your checkout to prevent calculation discrepancies, consolidates multichannel marketplace sales (e.g., Amazon, TikTok), and takes advantage of state-funded compliance programs like SST.

2026 sales tax software comparison

ProviderPricing structureReturns and filingsState-funded program (SST)?Native shopify override?Geographic scope
Avalara Select$69–$79/state/mo ($699–$799/state/yr)Unlimited included ($0 per-filing fee)Yes (Up to 25 states at $0)Yes (Native AvaTax engine)U.S. (all 50 states + D.C.) and Canada
TaxCloud$799/yr base + $30–$39 per filingExtra per-return fee in non-SST statesYes (SST states only)No (Relies on third-party data)U.S. only
NumeralPlatform fee + $75 per filing/moPass-through filing fee ($900/state/yr)No (Not a certified SST provider)No (Customer pays Shopify Tax on top)Limited
TaxJarOrder volume brackets + AutoFile creditsLimited monthly filing creditsNo (100% out-of-pocket)No (Customer pays Shopify Tax on top)U.S. only
Anrok$499–$999/mo base platform fee plus variable revenue-share tiersLimited to digital/SaaS returnsNoNoSaaS/Digital only
Shopify Tax0.35% of order value (capped at $5k/yr)No (Calculation only, zero filing)NoN/AU.S., Canada, EU, and UK (Calculation only)
VertexCustom enterprise contract (quote-based)Enterprise managed returnsLimitedYesGlobal
Zamp3 months free, then $45–$65/state/moIncluded in state tierNo (100% out of pocket)No (Recalculates downstream of Shopify)U.S. and Canada (limited)

1. Avalara Select: Best all-in-one solution for multichannel growth

For businesses generating between $1 million and $50 million in annual revenue, Avalara Select combines rooftop-level calculation across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, automated managed return filing, and Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) support into published, per-state pricing tiers.

 

How pricing and packaging work

 

  • Core Compliance: $79 per state per month ($799/state/year billed annually, three-state minimum). Includes automated calculations, unlimited monthly return filings and remittances, up to 200,000 transactions, and certified connectors.

  • Core Compliance + SST Services: $69 per state per month ($699/state/year billed annually, no state minimum). Includes all Core features plus state-funded calculations and return filings in up to 25 participating states (24 SST states plus Pennsylvania) for qualifying volunteer sellers.

  • U.S. and Canada coverage: Supports indirect tax across all 50 U.S. states and Canada (covering federal GST/HST and provincial filings in BC, MB, QC, and SK) under standard per-state rates.

 

The bottom line

 

Avalara Select eliminates the traditional trade-off between enterprise-grade accuracy and SMB simplicity. By including unlimited returns with zero per-filing surcharges and leveraging state-funded SST subsidies for qualifying volunteer sellers, Avalara Select provides the lowest total cost of ownership for growing multichannel sellers.

 

For early-stage merchants (one or two states): DAVO for Shopify

 

If you are an early-stage store or single-location merchant with nexus in only one or two states, DAVO for Shopify offers a flat rate of $50 per month covering up to three returns. DAVO automatically sets aside your collected sales tax daily and files on time, with a seamless graduation path to Avalara Select as your multistate footprint expands beyond three returns.

2. TaxCloud: Legacy SST filing tool with limited modern omnichannel scale

TaxCloud is one of the earliest automated sales tax tools built around the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program. While it was an early pioneer for remote sellers before economic nexus rules expanded nationwide, its legacy architecture and fee structure struggle to meet the needs of modern, multichannel ecommerce brands.

 

Commercial mechanics to consider

 

  • Legacy metered pricing in major non-SST markets: While TaxCloud provides subsidized filing in participating SST states, businesses selling into non-SST states (including the largest commercial markets: California, New York, Texas, Florida, and Illinois) face a $799/year base platform fee plus variable surcharges of $30 to $39 per return. For growing brands, these metered filing fees quickly erode any initial SST savings.

  • Dated architecture and gaps in modern marketplaces: TaxCloud’s older connection framework supports standard legacy shopping carts, but lacks purpose-built, automated connectors for modern sales channels like TikTok Shop, Target Plus, or wholesale B2B platforms. Multichannel brands frequently face manual data imports and spreadsheet reconciliations before returns can be finalized.

  • Basic exemption management without automation: Exemption certificate handling in TaxCloud is limited to basic document storage, lacking modern capabilities like automated storefront OCR validation, digital certificate requests, or proactive renewal tracking.

  • Limited scalability for growing brands: While suitable as a low-cost starter option for simple, single-cart remote sellers in SST states, fast-growing brands typically outgrow TaxCloud as soon as they expand across multiple sales channels, add non-SST states, or transition to modern accounting systems.

3. Numeral: Outsourced tax filing for high-growth DTC brands

Numeral positions itself as a modern filing service for ecommerce brands, extracting order data after the sale and handling return preparation and filing on the merchant’s behalf.

 

Commercial mechanics to consider

 

  • The downstream recalculation and reconciliation gap: Numeral does not calculate tax at checkout. It ingests order records from Shopify Tax and recalculates tax after the sale using external rate tables and sourcing rules. Because two different systems calculate the tax, variances frequently emerge between what was collected from customers on receipts and what Numeral reports on state returns. Over thousands of orders, these math discrepancies pile up, creating a month-end reconciliation burden for accounting teams and real audit exposure.

  • The two-vendor double charge on Shopify: Because Numeral is strictly a downstream filing tool, Shopify merchants must pay Shopify Tax up to 0.35% per taxable transaction just for checkout calculation, and then pay Numeral a separate fee to file returns.

  • Metered pay-per-return pricing traps: Numeral charges $75 per return filed (with temporary $50 introductory pricing). Because fees are charged on every single return, monthly filing schedules, quarterly returns, and required state prepayments add up quickly. “For example, filing on a monthly schedule across 12 states (144 total returns per year at $50 to $75 per return) results in $7,200 to $10,800 annually in per-filing fees alone, on top of the base subscription and checkout calculation charges.”

  • Zero state-funded SST participation: Numeral is not an accredited CSP under Streamlined Sales Tax, meaning merchants must pay 100% of all filing costs out of pocket across all 50 states.

4. TaxJar: Legacy solution for early-stage single-channel sellers

TaxJar (acquired by Stripe) is a legacy sales tax automation tool primarily built for early-stage, single-channel ecommerce sellers with simple product lines and straightforward compliance needs.

 

Commercial mechanics to consider

 

  • No support for self-administered local filings: TaxJar’s biggest limitation for growing sellers is its inability to file local returns in self-administered “home rule” states, including Colorado (home-rule cities), Louisiana (parishes), Alabama (localities), and Alaska (remote seller local jurisdictions). Sellers with physical presence or local registration obligations in these states cannot use TaxJar to complete their filings and must file local schedules by hand.

  • Best for simple, single-channel sellers: TaxJar was built for small online sellers with simpler setups. As sales grow across more channels and into new states, compliance gets harder. Managing exemption certificates and keeping rates and filings accurate everywhere you sell takes a platform built for that scale.

  • Transaction tier escalation: TaxJar pricing scales on order volume brackets. Growing businesses face sharp subscription increases as order volume grows, even if their state nexus footprint remains unchanged.

  • Zero SST program participation: TaxJar is not an accredited CSP under Streamlined Sales Tax, requiring merchants to pay 100% out of pocket for all calculations and filings across all 50 states.

5. Anrok: Specialized engine for SaaS with limited tangible goods history

Anrok built its reputation automating sales tax for B2B SaaS and digital subscription businesses. While Anrok has recently expanded into tangible personal property (TPP) and physical ecommerce, its engine remains heavily anchored in software licensing.

 

Commercial mechanics to consider

 

  • Revenue-based pricing model: Rather than flat state subscription rates, Anrok charges a base platform fee ($499 to $999 per month) plus a variable percentage fee (30 to 40 basis points) based on total sales revenue. As your sales grow from $5 million to $20 million, compliance software costs balloon automatically, penalizing your business on top-line growth regardless of whether your filing complexity changed.

  • Inexperienced outside SaaS and digital goods: Anrok has limited history supporting the complex indirect tax needs of physical retail, manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution businesses. Its platform lacks depth for complex resale certificate scenarios (such as automated OCR extraction and renewal campaigns) and cannot calculate or file consumer use tax on promotional samples or influencer gifting.

  • Downstream recalculation and reconciliation risk: Like other point filers on Shopify, Anrok does not calculate tax at checkout. It relies on Shopify Tax to determine rates at the time of sale, then ingests and recalculates transactions after the sale for reporting. This second calculation step frequently causes variances between what was collected on customer receipts and what is reported on state returns, leaving finance teams with month-end reconciliation discrepancies.

  • Zero state-funded SST participation: Anrok is not a CSP under Streamlined Sales Tax, meaning sellers must pay 100% of all software and filing fees out of pocket across all states.

How to choose the right sales tax software for your business

When comparing providers, evaluate these five foundational criteria before signing a contract:

 

  1. Total filing economics: Calculate your total annualized cost by multiplying your expected filing frequency across all nexus states. Avoid platforms with variable $30 to $75 per-filing fees if you file in more than three non-SST states.

  2. SST eligibility: If you sell remotely into multiple states, verify whether the vendor is an official CSP. For qualifying volunteer sellers, SST state subsidies average $38,000 in savings over three years according to The Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting.

  3. Real-time checkout calculation vs. post-sale apps: Verify whether the software actually calculates tax at checkout or simply operates as a post-checkout filing app. While competitors like Numeral, Zamp, and Anrok offer native Shopify apps, they rely on Shopify’s built-in engine to calculate tax at checkout and only handle compliance after the sale. Platforms like Avalara that are built natively on the Shopify Tax Platform can use their own tax engines to calculate taxes at checkout and file those exact figures on your returns, preventing double-billing and math discrepancies.

  4. Cart and ERP native integration: Ensure your tax engine natively overrides checkout calculation (especially on Shopify, QuickBooks, and BigCommerce) so you aren’t paying double fees for calculation and filing.

  5. Geographic coverage (U.S. and Canada): If your business sells into Canada, choose a platform that handles both U.S. sales tax and Canadian GST/HST and provincial returns under a single contract.

Final verdict: Which software fits your store?

  • If you are a one- or two-state Shopify seller seeking simple, automated daily filing: Choose DAVO for Shopify for set-it-and-forget-it daily cash sweeps and guaranteed on-time filing. Learn more.

  • If you are a scaling multichannel brand ($1 million to $50 million ARR) selling across multiple states: Choose Avalara Select to eliminate per-return surcharges, unify checkout calculations with filed returns, and access 100% state-funded filing across up to 25 states for eligible volunteer sellers.

  • If you are evaluating tools like Numeral or Zamp: Be sure to calculate total cost of ownership (combining shopping cart calculation fees with ongoing filing charges) and check whether your business qualifies for state-funded SST savings before locking into metered per-return rates.

FAQ


For multistate businesses selling across several jurisdictions, Avalara Select provides the most predictable and cost-effective total cost of ownership. At a flat $69 to $79 per state per month (billed annually at $699 to $799 per state per year), it bundles precision rooftop calculation, unlimited state and local managed returns filing, exemption certificate management with AvaTax Exemptions, and in-house notice management with zero per-filing surcharges. In up to 25 participating states, qualifying volunteer sellers receive 100% state-funded calculation and filing at zero out-of-pocket cost through Streamlined Sales Tax (SST). For early-stage merchants with nexus in only one or two states, DAVO for Shopify offers simple, automated daily sales tax set-asides and on-time filing.


Many point tools (such as Numeral and TaxCloud) use low base platform prices to attract buyers, but charge variable fees of $30 to $75 for every single return filed. For a multichannel merchant filing monthly across 10 states, per-return fees add between $3,600 and $9,000 in ongoing annual costs on top of their software subscription. When you add local return filings in home-rule jurisdictions (like Colorado, Louisiana, and Alabama) or required state prepayments, metered per-return fees escalate even faster.


No. While Shopify previously offered a built-in filing feature, Shopify is officially sunsetting automated filing after sales through December 31, 2026. Going forward, native Shopify Tax only calculates rates at checkout (charging up to 0.35% of order value). To automate returns and remittances, Shopify merchants must either file manually on individual state tax portals or connect an integrated platform like Avalara Select (for multistate scaling brands) or DAVO for Shopify (for one- or two-state sellers).


The Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program is a state-funded initiative across 24 participating states (plus an independent program in Pennsylvania, 25 states total) designed to reduce tax compliance burdens for remote sellers. For qualifying volunteer sellers, state governments compensate accredited Certified Service Providers (CSPs) like Avalara directly. This means qualifying businesses receive automated calculation, return preparation, filing, payment remittance, and state audit liaison support across participating states at zero out-of-pocket software or service cost.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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