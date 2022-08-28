You’re never too small to offer your clients sales tax compliance services

Keep in mind that exempt businesses aren’t necessarily exempt from economic nexus laws because many states include exempt transactions in their economic nexus thresholds. Thus, while a business with no taxable sales wouldn’t need to collect and remit sales tax, it could need to register, validate all exempt transactions with an exemption or resale certificate, and file returns. As any accountant who has worked in this area knows, mishandled exemption certificates are a common cause of negative audit findings.

Likewise, businesses that sell primarily or even exclusively through a third-party marketplace like Amazon or Walmart may face registration and filing requirements in some states. Although all states with a sales tax now require certain marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of their third-party sellers, some states also require marketplace sellers to register and file returns. And in some states, having inventory in a third-party facility (e.g., a marketplace fulfillment center) can give a seller a physical presence in the state and a sales tax obligation of their own.

Many businesses, including tax and accounting professionals themselves, are also facing new sales and use tax obligations because of changing circumstances, technology, and laws.

For example, with more businesses allowing employees to work from home since the onset of COVID-19, the world’s remote workforce has grown considerably. During the early stages of the pandemic, a number of states said they would not base sales tax nexus on the presence of employees working from their home if the pandemic prevented them from working as usual in another state. But some states (e.g., Indiana) have allowed these temporary measures to lapse and now treat employees working remotely in the state as a nexus-triggering situation. And some states are reviewing policies now that many companies have called employees back to the office.

Furthermore, the transition to remote work forced many businesses to adopt new technologies, because paper documents and on-site computer networks can’t be accessed by employees working from home. Digitalization can untether employees from the office but also exposes businesses to complex digital product and service tax laws.

In short, more businesses are being impacted by sales and use tax laws in more states than ever before — even small businesses that work with small accounting firms. In fact, sales tax is becoming an unavoidable problem for small practices that would prefer not to address it. With clients increasingly asking for help, accountants basically have two options: Say “no” and lose clients or find a way to adapt.

To help these clients, small accounting practitioners should consider incorporating sales tax compliance services into their practice.