You’re never too small to offer your clients sales tax compliance services

There are three possible approaches:
- Refer clients to a sales tax software provider
- Use sales tax compliance tools
- Get certified to implement the solutions offered by your technology partner
Refer clients to a sales tax software provider
Referring clients to a sales tax software provider like Avalara allows you to help your clients without getting into the weeds of sales tax yourself.
As noted above, doing what’s necessary to ensure your clients are in compliance can consume a lot of resources, especially if this is a new area for you. Advising clients to work with a company that specializes in facilitating sales tax compliance can be a great way to add value to your clients without bringing on additional staff or siphoning existing employees from other tasks.
Chris Vignone of PMBA thinks the Wayfair decision will transform accounting practices: "I expect the demand for sales and use tax advisory services and filing is going to explode as businesses realize the risks of noncompliance. Firms that add Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants will be ready to serve these clients and build a successful sales and use tax practice, with strong revenue, low risk, and no increased burden on staff or resources.”
Avalara has solutions tailored to small, midsize, and enterprise businesses, different industries, and varying compliance requirements including business registrations, returns and reporting, and tax research. You can advise your clients on the products and services that will most benefit them today and as they grow.
Use sales tax compliance tools
If you decide to provide advisory or compliance services yourself, consider using time-tested tools developed for accountants by companies that specialize in streamlining tax compliance.
Every client has unique needs. Growing companies may need help managing business licenses. Companies selling a variety of products and services into numerous jurisdictions may need help determining taxability rules, and a subscription to a sales and use tax research tool can be an enormous time-saver. Depending on the nature of your practice, you may find it best to use an end-to-end sales tax solution.
According to Chris Vignone, “With the new automated, cloud-based systems from Avalara, firms can serve the needs of their clients whether they have sales tax expertise or not, without burdening or expanding their staff, and reduce the risks inherent to sales tax filing.”
The specialty ecommerce advisory firm Catching Clouds, an Acuity Company, once spent a lot of time entering data, preparing and filing returns, and ensuring clients were in compliance. “With Managed Returns for Accountants, we’ve eliminated these time-wasting processes, and reduced risk, and now can better use the time saved on strategic business advisory and management services,” says CTO and Ecommerce Practice Lead Scott Scharf.
Get certified to implement the solutions offered by your technology partner
Though many accountants may initially hesitate to delve into sales tax compliance, sales tax is a fascinating area that can draw you in and leave you wanting more.
If you’re already partnered with Avalara, you can deepen your sales tax knowledge and offerings by joining the Certified Implementation Partner (CIP) program. This enables you to receive ongoing training, education, and support for implementing products for your clients from your sales tax software provider.
The more you know, the better you can advise your clients. “One of the biggest challenges clients have is determining which questions they need answers to,” says Dan Luthi, chief operating officer of Ignite Spot Accounting, which offers small business accounting and outsourced CFO services. “The more they understand, the better questions they ask — which ultimately helps us make them more successful.”
And of course, every successful accounting practice is built on successful clients.
Automating tax compliance services can benefit even the smallest accounting practitioners. Learn more about sales tax solutions and opportunities for accountants.