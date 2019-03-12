Businesses with nexus in Minnesota are required to register with the Minnesota Department of Revenue and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax. Generally, a business has nexus in Minnesota when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.



If you have ties to businesses in Minnesota, including affiliates, you may have nexus under the state’s affiliate nexus provision. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, “An entity is considered to be an affiliate of a Minnesota business if the related entity promotes the affiliate’s business or provides services to the out-of-state entity and the retailer and entity are related parties.”



The retailer and the entity are considered related parties if at least one of the following is true:

