When tangible personal property is purchased in Pennsylvania, sales tax is generally collected by the retailer at the point of sale. Should it not be collected or if goods are purchased out of state and no tax is collected, a use tax is likely due and it is up to the buyer to file it. Use tax is one of the most overlooked and misunderstood taxes. This guide will help you better understand how to manage your Pennsylvania use tax responsibilities.

The Pennsylvania DOR considers use tax as "the counterpart of the state and local sales taxes".

Use tax may apply to businesses, individuals, or nonprofits that don't have an exemption granted by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and attempts to level the playing field for purchases that avoid sales tax.

Two types of use tax exist. Sellers use tax applies to retailers while consumer use tax applies to the consumer. Consumers may be individuals or businesses.