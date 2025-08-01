6 differences between VAT and US sales tax

Both value-added tax (VAT) and U.S. sales tax present challenges for businesses. Each has their complexities, but in different ways. Understanding the key differences between the two can help you manage your obligations for both taxes — especially if you’re used to dealing with VAT and are entering the U.S. market for the first time.

One common source of confusion is whether there is VAT in the USA, or if a ‘U.S. VAT tax’ exists at all. If you’re expanding into the U.S., understanding these differences early can help you avoid costly mistakes — especially since many VAT-compliant businesses still struggle with U.S. sales tax requirements.