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WEBINAR SERIES

Trade and Tariff Tuesdays

DATE
Tuesday, October 20, 2026

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TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST

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DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A

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Navigate shifting trade policy with confidence

Global trade policy is moving fast — tariffs are evolving, de minimis rules are under pressure, and legal challenges like IEEPA are reshaping enforcement. Join Avalara experts for timely insights to help you assess risk, protect margins, and plan ahead.

What you’ll learn: 

 

  • Why recent U.S. and global tariff shifts matter for your 2026 strategy

  • How the U.S. Supreme Court decision on IEEPA could reshape enforcement and trade strategy

  • What potential de minimis changes mean for importers and ecommerce sellers

  • How to proactively manage compliance gaps before they impact costs

  • When trade policy changes require a review of your cross-border strategy

  • How automation can help you adapt faster to regulatory change

     

Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Or register for an upcoming webinar in the series.

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Connect with an Avalara trade expert