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DATE
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
TIME
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST
DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A
Navigate shifting trade policy with confidence
Global trade policy is moving fast — tariffs are evolving, de minimis rules are under pressure, and legal challenges like IEEPA are reshaping enforcement. Join Avalara experts for timely insights to help you assess risk, protect margins, and plan ahead.
What you’ll learn:
Why recent U.S. and global tariff shifts matter for your 2026 strategy
How the U.S. Supreme Court decision on IEEPA could reshape enforcement and trade strategy
What potential de minimis changes mean for importers and ecommerce sellers
How to proactively manage compliance gaps before they impact costs
When trade policy changes require a review of your cross-border strategy
How automation can help you adapt faster to regulatory change
Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Or register for an upcoming webinar in the series.
Reserve my spot