Avalara Returns for Small Business

Online selling has become a lifeline for many businesses, providing additional revenue streams to offset their decline in in-store sales. Forbes reported that online retail orders are up 146% from April 2019 to April 2020 according to research from Emarsys and GoodData. Even before COVID-19, ecommerce sites and online marketplaces were gaining in popularity with sellers as a way to attract new customers.

With an eye on the prize (more sales), it’s also critical to keep an eye on changing tax rules. When you add or expand sales channels, you also likely create new obligations to collect and pay sales tax to more states.

New tax laws mean more filing work for sellers

Filing sales tax returns in the United States is complicated and time-consuming. Every state that collects sales tax has its own rules, regulations, and schedules for how returns should be filed, and how often. Keeping this straight was never easy but it was manageable when you only had to worry about filing returns in states where you had physical stores. Now, with remote seller laws, you’re likely having to do a lot more work.

In June 2018, the Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. allowed states to collect sales tax from out-of-state sellers. In the two years following the decision, 43 states and the District of Columbia enacted economic nexus laws requiring remote sellers to collect and remit tax if they meet certain revenue or sales volume thresholds. Many states also have marketplace facilitator laws, which obligate the marketplace (e.g., Amazon, Etsy, Walmart) to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of its sellers.

Once you start selling online, either directly to customers or through marketplaces, you open yourself up to taxable connections to more states. Some states’ laws include a small seller exception; but rules vary by state and minimum thresholds can be low. It’s best to play it safe and have a plan for handling new filing obligations.

File sales tax returns in less time with less hassle

Most sellers have to deal with sales tax compliance to some extent. Large companies tend to absorb the burden easier with entire teams dedicated to sales tax. But at smaller companies, this job often falls to the business owner or a staffer to painstakingly manage the process with spreadsheets, manually looking up rates, and tracking down return forms and filing schedules — all while juggling a million other priorities. It’s barely manageable when you only have to do it for one or two states. Start selling to customers nationally (or internationally) and it becomes nearly impossible to keep up.

Resources are constrained more than ever, so anywhere you can add efficiency is a good thing. Cloud-based technologies are well within reach for small businesses. If you aren’t already automating tedious business processes that eat up valuable resources — especially tax compliance — now’s the time to start.

For most sellers, tax rate calculation is step one in the automation process. Having sales tax automatically added to sales not only frees up staff from having to look up rates or download tax tables, it also greatly improves customer satisfaction. Unexpected costs (e.g., taxes and shipping) at checkout continue to be the number one reason buyers abandon a sale.

However, tax rate calculation is only part of the equation. There’s still the issue of remitting tax owed and filing sales tax returns for each state where you have an obligation to do so. For many sellers, this is the more complicated and labor-intensive task and largely done manually. Yet for smaller businesses, options for automated returns filing are limited. Most products are geared to larger businesses and therefore cost-prohibitive, or more elaborate than you really need. Budget-friendly solutions meant for smaller businesses tend not be automated and often don’t have the ability to easily aggregate transaction data from across business systems.

Realizing that small-to-midsize omnichannel businesses that sell via online marketplaces in addition to their own ecommerce channels were missing an automated returns solution that fit their unique business needs, Avalara created Returns for Small Business.