Like sales tax, sellers use tax is a transaction tax. It is determined by applying the use tax rate (equal to the sales tax rate) to the purchase price of qualifying goods and services. Generally speaking, a business is required to pay sellers use tax if the following two conditions are satisfied:

No tax was collected on a sale that qualifies for sales tax in Texas.

A business in Texas uses, gives away, stores, or otherwise consumes a taxable item that was purchased tax-free.

To determine the amount of sellers use tax owed, the retailer should apply the sales tax rate where the item is used, stored, or otherwise consumed to the total purchase price.

Sellers use tax may also be referred to as "retailers use tax" or a "vendors use tax".