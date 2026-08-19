E-invoicing in China

China operates one of the most advanced mandatory e-invoicing regimes in the world, built around the e-fapiao system and administered through the State Taxation Administration’s (STA) Golden Tax system (金税工程). Unlike many jurisdictions that permit e-invoicing as an option alongside paper, China is progressively moving to a clearance-based model in which all VAT invoices must be validated by the STA before they carry legal force. The nationwide rollout of the fully digitised e-fapiao took effect on 1 December 2024, covering B2B, B2G, and B2C transactions.