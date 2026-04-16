March 2026 monthly roundup

This month’s tax roundup highlights new tax rules, policy shifts, and other key tax and compliance updates covered in our blog in March 2026. Each could affect your business.

Key takeaways

States are rebalancing tax bases and enforcement. Washington state has enacted a new millionaires’ income tax. If the income tax is allowed to stand, the state will provide new sales tax exemptions. Marketplace sellers need to pay attention to all taxes, not just sales and use tax. In two separate rulings, California courts determined that marketplace inventory in the state established income tax and franchise tax nexus for out-of-state marketplace sellers. Agentic AI is moving into everyday workflows. The Avi for Chrome extension, embedded Outlook workflows, and agentic architectures support manufacturers, retailers, and tax teams with exemption management, use tax, research, and ERP-integrated automation.

State tax updates

Tariffs and cross-border compliance

Tariffs 101. Still not sure what tariffs are, how they work, or how automation can help businesses fulfill changing tariff obligations? Find the answers to these questions and more in this primer on tariffs. To keep your finger on the pulse of tariff changes, check out this 2026 tariff timeline. How to request IEEPA tariff refunds. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is developing new processes to refund tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated. Here’s what you need to know to request IEEPA tariff refunds.

Industry insights

Manufacturers can reduce audit exposure with agentic AI. Complex indirect tax rules and evolving requirements make tax and compliance challenging for manufacturers. Find out how Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ can help improve tax and compliance for manufacturers, reducing audit risk and freeing time for more profitable activities. Retailers can improve efficiency with automation. Multichannel retailers often find it challenging to research tax obligations, track nexus, and fulfill all other sales and use tax obligations. Integrated tax tools can save time and improve operational efficiency. Construction: Managing multistate compliance. As contractors expand geographically, they must navigate changing sales tax requirements for construction contractors. Automating tax compliance can help construction contractors apply consistent tax logic across jobs and jurisdictions.

Avalara product and AI updates

Inside Agentic Tax and Compliance™ engineering. This technical deep dive explains how Avalara combines deterministic systems with AI agents to automate workflows like data validation and variance detection, while keeping human oversight in place. The Avi for Chrome extension brings tax help into your workflow. Discover the latest developments in the Avi for Chrome browser extension, which integrates tax guidance directly into platforms like QuickBooks, Shopify, and WooCommerce. Embedded Outlook workflows for Dynamics 365. Avalara agents can now process tax-relevant data directly from email, extracting and validating information before it enters the ERP. This reduces manual entry and helps improve data consistency. Local service tax research expands to city and county level. Avalara Tax Research now includes local-level service taxability across jurisdictions. New tools, including AI-powered assistance, help teams compare rules and identify inconsistencies more quickly.

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