June 2026 monthly roundup

This month’s tax roundup highlights new tax rules, policy shifts, and other key tax and compliance updates covered in our blog in June 2026. Each could affect your business.

Key takeaways

State tax obligations require constant monitoring. Midyear rate changes, shifting rules for digital advertising and SaaS, and temporary relief programs like gas tax holidays or tax amnesties can significantly alter your compliance.

Midyear rate changes, shifting rules for digital advertising and SaaS, and temporary relief programs like gas tax holidays or tax amnesties can significantly alter your compliance. Comprehensive compliance extends beyond sales tax. Navigating adjustments to federal 1099 reporting thresholds, managing vendor documentation, and understanding the nuances of property tax assessments are critical for minimizing business risk.

Navigating adjustments to federal 1099 reporting thresholds, managing vendor documentation, and understanding the nuances of property tax assessments are critical for minimizing business risk. Global compliance mandates are accelerating. Whether it’s the EU removing its €150 customs duty exemption for low-value imports or Spain’s strict real-time Suministro Inmediato de Información (SII) reporting requirements, cross-border sellers must adapt their systems to meet tightening international regulations.

Whether it’s the EU removing its €150 customs duty exemption for low-value imports or Spain’s strict real-time Suministro Inmediato de Información (SII) reporting requirements, cross-border sellers must adapt their systems to meet tightening international regulations. Integrated technology and AI are simplifying complex tax workflows. A new Chrome extension for Avi and other Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ product updates can help your business scale efficiently.

State tax updates

Global tax compliance

Property tax compliance

Property tax vs. tax assessment. Clear up the confusion between what your property is worth and what you owe. This post breaks down the distinction between a tax assessment and the actual property tax bill. Calculating property tax. Understand how local property tax rates are applied to your property’s assessed value to determine your final bill. Tangible personal property tax compliance. Business assets like furniture and equipment are often subject to property tax. Read our guide to tangible personal property tax for better compliance.

Vendor reporting and 1099s

1099 reporting thresholds. Stay informed on the latest federal adjustments to vendor reporting with this overview of 1099 thresholds and what they mean for your accounts payable processes. What’s a W-9 form? Ensure you’re collecting the right vendor information at the right time. This primer covers everything you need to know about W-9 forms and their role in tax reporting.

Avalara products and AI updates

Avi Chrome extension. Meet Avi, your AI assistant for tax compliance support. The Avi Chrome extension brings Avalara expert guidance directly to your web browser for ongoing assistance. Automated Shopify marketplace sales. Simplify your ecommerce compliance with Avalara automated reporting for Shopify marketplace sales. This integration helps merchants easily track and report their tax obligations across multiple channels. Tax intelligence for Sidekick. Gain deeper visibility into your tax compliance right in your workflow. The Avalara extension in Sidekick gives quick, actionable tax insights for Shopify merchants. Product enhancements. Catch up on the newest features and enhancements released in the Avalara Product Pulse for May. Read about the Avi Chrome extension for BigCommerce and expanded location-based rate guidance for DAVO.

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