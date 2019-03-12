Businesses with nexus in Maryland are required to register with the Comptroller of Maryland and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax. Generally, a business has nexus in Maryland when it has a physical presence there, such as a retail store, warehouse, inventory, or the regular presence of traveling salespeople or representatives. However, out-of-state sellers can also establish nexus in the ways described below.



The Comptroller of Maryland has published clear guidelines for how nexus applies to out-of-state vendors. It interprets the law regarding out-of-state vendors and sales and use tax “as broadly as is permitted under the United States Constitution,” explaining: “It is our position that the U.S. Constitution does not require an out-of-state vendor to have a substantial physical presence in the taxing state for the state to require that vendor to collect sales and use tax. All that is required is for the out-of-state vendor to demonstrate more than a ‘slightest presence’ in the taxing state.”



Out-of-state vendors are therefore required to register with the Comptroller of Maryland and file sales and use tax returns if any of the following is true:



The vendor permanently or temporarily maintains, occupies or uses any office, sales room, distribution, storage facility or other place for the sale of tangible personal property or a taxable service directly or indirectly through an agent or subsidiary





The vendor has an agent, canvasser, representative, salesman or solicitor operating in this state for the purpose of delivering, selling, or taking orders for tangible personal property or a taxable service





The vendor enters the state on a regular basis to provide service or repair for tangible personal property

See the Maryland Comptroller: Sales and Use Tax; Nexus Information for Sales and Use Tax; and Maryland Code Ann. § 11-701 (2015).