ViDA is a European Union (EU) initiative designed to modernise how value-added tax (VAT) is collected, reported, and managed in an increasingly digital economy. It introduces major changes to how businesses issue invoices, report transaction data, manage VAT obligations, and operate across EU markets.

Under ViDA, structured e-invoicing will become mandatory for intra-EU B2B transactions, while member states gain more flexibility to introduce domestic e-invoicing mandates. That means invoice data, reporting workflows, ERP systems, and tax processes will need to work together across markets.