ViDA stands for VAT in the Digital Age. It is the European Union’s initiative to modernise VAT through changes to e-invoicing, digital reporting, platform economy rules, and VAT registration requirements.
ViDA is intended to help modernise VAT collection, reduce compliance complexity, and give tax authorities better visibility into transaction data in a more digital economy.
ViDA may affect businesses that operate, sell, invoice, or report VAT across EU markets. The impact will depend on transaction types, countries involved, systems used, and how individual requirements are implemented.
ViDA makes structured e-invoicing a key part of the EU’s future VAT reporting model, especially for cross-border B2B transactions. Businesses should also track local e-invoicing mandates, which may have separate rules, formats, and timelines.
ViDA will be implemented in phases over several years. Some changes begin earlier, while major digital reporting and e-invoicing requirements for intra-EU transactions are expected later in the rollout.
Start by assessing your VAT data, invoice workflows, ERP integrations, and country-level obligations. The goal is to build a compliance model that can adapt as EU and local mandates evolve.