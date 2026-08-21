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E-invoicing
E-invoicing

Deploy e-invoicing globally without rebuilding for each mandate

Launch e-invoicing faster with a repeatable rollout model. Reduce rework and adapt to new mandates more easily through AI-assisted automation.
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Why country-by-country rollouts break down

Formats, validation rules, reporting workflows, government connections, and local expectations can vary by country, multiplying rollout demands.

Single-country solutions multiply effort

Treating each country as its own implementation adds integrations, workflows, testing cycles, timelines, and support demands.

Ownership gets misaligned

Tax, IT, Finance, and regional teams must coordinate scope, systems, data, budgets, timelines, and accountability across every rollout.

Risk grows with each rebuild

Without a repeatable model, each new rollout can become slower, more expensive, and harder to govern.
Avalara turns e-invoicing rollout into a repeatable model
Launch compliant e-invoicing globally with Avalara
  • Integrate once. Connect Avalara to your ERP and billing landscape using a single API or prebuilt connectors, then standardise the data model so rollout does not restart country by country.
  • Activate countries through configuration. Turn on new jurisdictions with mandate-specific workflows and routing. Expand under your current contract without additional fees.
  • Validate and manage exceptions in one place. Apply consistent data checks before submission, then track deliveries, responses, rejections, corrections, and retries through one shared source of truth. 
  • Adapt as mandates evolve. Maintain predictability without reengineering processes or adding local tools. Avalara helps absorb updates through centralised workflows, monitoring, and AI-powered support. 
  • Scale the benefits. Tax gets compliance traceability. Finance gets fewer fire drills and more predictable operating impact. IT gets a stable integration pattern that can scale with each rollout.
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Align e-invoicing workflows
across functions

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Managing compliance across multiple vendors for different countries was challenging. Now Avalara has streamlined it all into one platform.

Atul Yadav • Lead Analyst Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O, LifeStyles Healthcare

Map your path to global e-invoicing compliance

Assess compliance risks across your global footprint and build a scalable strategy to keep pace with changing mandates.
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