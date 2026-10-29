- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England NHS
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Sweden
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What Peppol provides
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What compliance may still require
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A network for exchanging electronic documents
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Country-specific mandate analysis
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Standardised exchange between access points
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Local invoice formats, fields, and tax rules
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Interoperability between trading partners
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Reporting, clearance, or validation workflows
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Structured e-invoice transmission
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ERP, Tax, Finance, and archive integration
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A scalable connection model
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Monitoring regulatory changes over time
Peppol with Avalara
Peppol is a network and set of specifications that help businesses exchange electronic documents, including e-invoices. It is commonly used to connect buyers, suppliers, and public agencies through certified access points.
Peppol stands for Pan-European Public Procurement Online. Today, it is used beyond Europe and supports electronic document exchange in a growing number of markets.
Businesses connect to Peppol through certified access points, which then route structured electronic documents between senders and receivers across the network.
A Peppol access point is a certified service provider that connects a business to the Peppol network. It helps route electronic documents securely between senders and receivers.
Peppol may be required or supported for certain transactions in certain countries. Whether it applies to your business depends on the country, transaction type, trading partner, and local mandate rules.
Peppol is used in markets across Europe and beyond, including countries such as Belgium, Germany, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UAE. Requirements vary by country, transaction type, and use case.
No. Peppol is a network for exchanging electronic documents, while e-invoicing compliance includes the rules for invoice data, validation, reporting, storage, and timing.