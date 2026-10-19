The nature of compliance is shifting. Around the world, governments want earlier visibility into transaction data. Continuous transaction controls (CTCs) that require invoices to be validated, cleared, or reported in near real-time are becoming more common. And e-invoicing and live reporting mandates are expanding.

To keep up, businesses need to move compliance from after-the-fact reporting into the transaction flow itself. That shift can affect finance workstreams, ERP systems, invoice data, tax logic, supplier and customer processes, and IT integrations.

Managing these changes once is a major lift. But rules for how invoices are created, validated, exchanged, reported, corrected, and stored can vary by country. Without a scalable approach, each new mandate can spiral into rework, exposure, and complexity.