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E-invoicing
E-invoicing

Prepare for your next
e-invoicing mandate.
And every one after.

E-invoicing and live reporting requirements are accelerating worldwide. Learn what’s changing, what it means for you, and what’s next.
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Why e-invoicing has become a moving target 

The nature of compliance is shifting. Around the world, governments want earlier visibility into transaction data. Continuous transaction controls (CTCs) that require invoices to be validated, cleared, or reported in near real-time are becoming more common. And e-invoicing and live reporting mandates are expanding.

To keep up, businesses need to move compliance from after-the-fact reporting into the transaction flow itself. That shift can affect finance workstreams, ERP systems, invoice data, tax logic, supplier and customer processes, and IT integrations.

Managing these changes once is a major lift. But rules for how invoices are created, validated, exchanged, reported, corrected, and stored can vary by country. Without a scalable approach, each new mandate can spiral into rework, exposure, and complexity.

Track e-invoicing mandate deadlines by country and scope

Use this timeline to plan for upcoming e-invoicing and live reporting milestones by country, effective date, business size (micro, small, medium, large, or all), and transaction type (business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-government (B2G), or all three).

Keep in mind that regulatory guidance, obligations, and enforcement practices may evolve as implementation approaches.

Date

Country

Scope/Notes

2026

1 August

Oman

Selected large; All

Lesotho

All; B2B

1 September

France

Large, medium; B2B (issuing)

France

Large, medium; E-reporting

France

All; B2B (receiving)

Brazil

NFS-e standard takes effect

Paraguay

Taxpayer group 20; All

1 October

Bolivia

Taxpayer groups 9–12; All

Greece

All; B2B

Moldova

All

North Macedonia

All

Spain

Pilot period begins

30 October

United Arab Emirates

Large; ASP appointing deadline

15 November

Dominican Republic

Micro; All

1 December

Paraguay

Taxpayer group 21; All

31 December

Philippines

Large; All

2027

1 January

Portugal

Medium, small, micro; B2G

Croatia

Non-VAT registered; B2B

Czechia

EET 2.0 reporting begins

Germany

Large; B2B

New Zealand

Large; B2G

Norway

All; B2B (issuing)

Poland

Micro; B2B, B2G

Slovakia

All; B2B, B2G

United Arab Emirates

Large; B2B, B2G

Nigeria

Medium enforcement starts; All

1 February

Oman

All remaining large; All

1 March

Paraguay

Taxpayer group 22; All

1 June

Paraguay

Taxpayer group 23; All

1 July

United Arab Emirates

All remaining; B2B, B2G

1 August

Oman

All remaining; All

1 September 

France

Small, micro; B2B

France

Small, micro; E-reporting

Paraguay

Taxpayer group 24; All

1 October

Spain

Large; B2B

31 December

Malaysia

Medium; All

2028

1 January

Nigeria

Small and micro enforcement starts

Germany

All remaining; B2B

Latvia

All; B2B

Slovenia

All; B2B

1 April

Singapore

Micro; E-reporting

1 October

Spain

All remaining; B2B

1 November

Ireland

Large; B2B (issuing)

Ireland

All; B2B (receiving)

2029

1 April

Singapore

Small; E-reporting

United Kingdom

All; B2B, B2G

1 November

Ireland

Medium; B2B (issuing)

2030

1 January

Norway

All; B2B (receiving)

1 April

Singapore

Medium; E-reporting

1 July

European Union (ViDA)

All; B2B intra-EU cross-border

Ireland

Aligns with ViDA

2031

1 April

Singapore

Large; E-reporting
Countries to watch for future mandate deadlines

Some markets are developing or considering e-invoicing and live reporting requirements but have not yet confirmed clear implementation timelines. 

Africa: Morocco, South Africa 

Asia: Bahrain, Cambodia, Qatar, Sri Lanka 

Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Netherlands, Sweden 

GLOBAL MANDATE DIRECTORY 

Local compliance meets global scale

Stop rebuilding compliance for each new mandate

The biggest mistake businesses make is treating each mandate as a one-off IT project. Country-specific fixes may meet an immediate requirement, but they can also create redundant work, fragment processes and systems, and add complexity over time.

Avalara helps you build a repeatable model for e-invoicing and live reporting compliance. So instead of rebuilding for each new country, you can adapt faster as mandates, formats, and reporting rules change.

With Avalara, your business can:

  • Manage requirements across countries through one scalable platform
  • Connect tax, finance, ERP, and IT workflows throughout the invoice life cycle
  • Leverage Avalara AI to help map mandate requirements to your existing data models
  • Adapt faster as deadlines, specifications, and reporting rules change
  • Build one global operating model for local mandate compliance 

FAQ

E-invoicing requirements can vary by country, transaction type, company size, industry, invoice format, reporting model, and technical standard. Some countries already require e-invoicing for B2G, B2B, or B2C transactions, while others are phasing in mandates over time.

CTCs are e-invoicing and reporting models that give tax authorities near real-time visibility into transaction data. Depending on the country, your business may need to validate, clear, or report invoice data before, during, or shortly after exchange.

A clearance model requires invoice data to be submitted to a tax authority or approved platform before, during, or shortly after the invoice exchange. In some countries, an invoice may not be legally valid until it has been cleared.

Peppol is used in many markets to support standardised electronic document exchange. However, using Peppol does not automatically satisfy every local e-invoicing, clearance, or reporting requirement.

Upcoming mandates include phased requirements in markets such as France, Germany, Spain, and the UAE. Deadlines and technical requirements can change, so businesses should monitor updates closely and plan for flexibility.

Start by identifying which mandates apply to your business. Then assess the impact on tax, finance, ERP, invoice data, supplier/customer workflows, and IT integrations. A scalable approach can help you meet the next deadline without rebuilding your process for each new country.
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