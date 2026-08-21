One global application for local compliance

Why adopt separate e-invoicing solutions for each country when one global application can handle them all?

With Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, your teams can manage local e-invoicing requirements through a shared foundation and common operating model, not a patchwork collection of country-specific tools.

Avalara centralises e-invoicing compliance through one global operating model, helping enterprises standardise processes globally while supporting local compliance requirements as mandates evolve. Instead of managing separate country solutions, teams can handle country-specific formats, validations, invoice exchange, reporting obligations, government connectivity, and audit requirements through a common foundation and consistent workflows.

This gives each team more control. Tax gains clearer visibility into compliance activity across markets. Finance can reduce duplicated effort and downstream reconciliation risk. And IT can limit integration sprawl with an AI-powered platform designed to connect to existing ERP, billing, and financial systems.

Built for the way your business already runs

E-invoicing works best when compliance runs inside everyday invoice processes, not beside them. Avalara integrates into existing operations using prebuilt ERP connectors, helping your teams reduce technical complexity, accelerate go-live, and support consistent execution across systems and partners.

As requirements change, your teams can build from a common foundation instead of starting over with each new country. The result is a global approach that helps you maintain local compliance, support market expansion, and stay in control as complexity grows.