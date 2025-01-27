In this on-demand session, Avalara’s Craig Reed and Patrick Frith break down the July 9 tariff reset, the end of China’s de minimis exemption, and CBP’s crackdown on origin misclassification. Get actionable insights into how companies are managing rising costs, supplier shifts, and tariff stacking. Plus, see a live demo of Avalara’s automated HS code classification tool and learn how to avoid audit risk, delays, and fines.

We cover:

Understanding tariff implications by country (China, EU, U.K., and USMCA nations)

Avoiding noncompliance as CBP increases enforcement on transshipped goods

Managing margin compression with smarter sourcing and tariff engineering

Staying ahead of the July 9 and August deadlines on paused tariffs

Using Avalara’s self-serve tools to classify products faster and more accurately

Register for an upcoming webinar in the weekly series.