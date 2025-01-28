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DATE
Tuesday, December 15, 2026
TIME
8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
DURATION
1 hour, including live Q&A
Navigate shifting trade policy with confidence
Global trade policy is moving fast — tariffs are evolving, de minimis rules are under pressure, and legal challenges like IEEPA are reshaping enforcement. Join Avalara experts for timely insights to help you assess risk, protect margins, and plan ahead.
What you’ll learn:
Unable to attend? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Or register for an upcoming webinar in the series.
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