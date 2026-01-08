Try it now
1099 & W-9

1099 & W-9

IRS 1099 compliance FAQ

IRS 1099 compliance FAQ

Do you have questions about 1099 and W-9 compliance? You're not alone. This FAQ page covers the most common questions businesses ask about collecting W-9s, filing 1099s, delivering forms to recipients, and meeting IRS deadlines — so you can file with confidence.
IRS 1099 compliance FAQ

Frequently asked questions

Avalara 1099 & W-9 maintains a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) to help users navigate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance with clarity and confidence.

What is the difference between Form 1099-NEC and Form 1099-MISC? 

 

The key difference between the two forms is the type of payment being reported. Form 1099-NEC is used exclusively to report payments (e.g., fees, commissions, awards) to nonemployees for services. Form 1099-MISC covers a broader range of miscellaneous payments, including rent, medical payments, prizes, and royalties. Despite their different uses, both forms must be delivered to recipients by January 31.

Why should I schedule IRS e-filing for March instead of January?

 

Even if forms are prepared in January, filing in March allows time to gather feedback from recipients and make corrections before submitting to the IRS. This reduces the need for formal corrections later. Note: This guidance does not apply to Form W-2 and Form 1099-NEC, which must be submitted to the IRS and delivered to recipients by January 31.

When are Form 1099-NEC and Form W-2 due?

 

Both 1099-NEC and W-2 forms must be delivered to recipients and filed with the IRS by January 31. 

When are other 1099 series forms due?

 

All 1099 series forms except 1099-NEC must be delivered to recipients by January 31 and filed with the IRS by March 31.

When is Form 1042-S due?

 

Form 1042-S must be filed with the IRS and delivered to recipients (by email or mail) by March 15. Electronic delivery (e-delivery) is permitted if the recipient has a U.S. or foreign taxpayer identification number (Box 13i).

Do I need to file a Form 1096 or Form W-3 when filing electronically?

 

No. Do not mail the “For Info Only” 1096 form included in your downloads. Mailing it may prompt the IRS to expect a paper filing and result in an error notice. According to the IRS General Instructions for Forms 1099 (Part E), Form 1096 is not required for e-filed 1099s. Similarly, a W-3 is not required when e-filing, per W-2/W-3 Instructions (page 2, column 2, under Business Services Online).

What is the official IRS guidance on e-delivery to recipients and employees?

 

From the IRS General Instructions for Forms 1099: “Post, on or before the due date, the applicable statement on a website accessible to the recipient through October 15 of that year. Inform the recipient, electronically or by mail, of the posting and how to access and print the statement.” The IRS offers the same guidance for W-2s.

What are the IRS penalties for late filing?

 

Penalties vary depending on the form. Consult the IRS instructions for the specific form you are filing to understand applicable penalties.

What is the minimum charge to e-file IRS forms with Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

There is no minimum fee. You only pay for the forms you e-file — if you file just one form, you’ll only be charged for that one.

How is Avalara 1099 & W-9 pricing structured for pay-as-you-go customers? 

 

Pricing for Avalara 1099 & W-9 is based on the number and type of forms you file. Pricing is rolling, meaning you can add more forms throughout the year without paying extra setup fees. E-filing, corrections, and secure e-delivery are included in the cost per form. Additional fees apply for state e-filing, TIN matching, address validation, and postal delivery. 

Do I have to pay a subscription or annual fee to use Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

No. Although a subscription plan does work well for many businesses, others, especially small and midsize businesses, use Avalara 1099 & W-9 as a pay-as-you-go service. They only pay for the forms they file and the optional services they use (e.g., postal mailing, e-delivery, TIN validation). 

I’ve forgotten my password for Avalara 1099 & W-9. How do I reset it?

 

Reset your password at https://www.track1099.com/forgot-password

I no longer have access to the email I originally used. How can I access my Avalara 1099 & W-9 account? 

 

Send an email to support@track1099.com from the account needing access. Include payer name, EIN, and the names of two recipients. If this information matches our records, we’ll issue a new password. 

How does two-step verification for signing in to Avalara 1099 & W-9 work?

 

Enable two-step verification to enhance account security. To use this feature, download an authenticator app such as Google Authenticator to your mobile device. We do not use email or SMS for verification due to security concerns. Once installed, open the app, tap + or Add, and scan the QR code displayed on our website during setup. After scanning, the app will generate a six-digit code. Enter this code to complete the setup. Moving forward, you’ll need to enter a new six-digit code from the app each time you sign in. Please note that only one device can be used for registration.

What is the first thing I should do after I create my Avalara 1099 & W-9 account? 

 

If you intend to start collecting W-9s, you should create a Company. If you’d rather start e-filing your 1099s to the IRS, you should create a Payer

What are the key terms I should know when working with Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

Here are some common terms you’ll encounter in our solution. 

 

  • Payer: The business or individual issuing the payment and filing the 1099 form.
  •  Vendor: The person or business receiving the payment. This is the individual or entity you’ll collect a W-9 from and issue a 1099 for. 
  • Recipient: Another term for the vendor and the individual or entity receiving the 1099.
  • TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number): An identifying number (such as a Social Security Number or EIN) required on tax forms.
  • W-9: A form completed by the vendor to provide their TIN and certify their tax status.
  • 1099: A form filed by the vendor to report various types of income paid to nonemployees. 

How do I create a team with Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

The Team Leader should sign up first and select I lead a Team. After this step is complete, Avalara will provide instructions for inviting additional team members. 

What types of team member roles are available in Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

Team members can be designated as Admins or Standard Users. Admins have full privileges, including access to all payers and the ability to manage the team. Standard Users can only access data for payers they’re specifically assigned to. 

Can a single credit card be used for the whole team?

 

Yes. A single credit card can be used by all team members. You also have the option to assign different cards for individual payers.

Do all forms filed by team members count toward volume pricing?

 

Yes. Every form submitted by the team is counted toward your volume pricing tier.

I’m trying to invite a new team member, but it says their account already exists. What should I do?

 

This means the person signed up independently instead of using the team invitation. Both the Team Leader and the team member must email support@track1099.com to request a manual team association. Avalara will complete the connection.

How are team members assigned to payers?

 

From the All Payers dashboard, the Team Leader or an Admin can assign team members by selecting Assign in the far-right column next to each payer. Admins automatically have access to all payers and recipients across the team. 

What does it mean if a team member is an Admin?

 

Admins have full account access, including the ability to view all forms and receipts, work with all payers, and manage team members. Standard team members can only access payers they’re assigned to.

How do I change the name or email address on the Team Leader account?

 

Sign in and select Account from the upper-right menu. Enter the current password then update the name or email address. The new email address must not already exist in our system. You cannot switch to an existing user account. We recommend using a shared address like 1099@yourdomain.com to avoid issues if the Team Leader changes. 

Can I assign a deactivated email address to the Team Leader?

 

No. Even if the email address is deactivated, it still exists in the system. You must use a completely new email address.

How do I split a team member off from my account?

 

Only the account owner (Team Leader) can perform this action: 

 

  • Sign in to the Team Leader account. 
  • Select the gear icon in the upper right and select the user’s name. 
  • Navigate to the Users & Permissions tab. 
  • Select Assign next to the user and assign only the payers that should move with them. Leave blank if none. 
  • In the left panel, ensure only Access only what’s specifically assigned, create new payers is selected. 
  • Select Save Permissions
  • Select the Split Off button next to the user and follow the prompts. 

How do I assign a company to a user being split off?

 

In the W-9 section of the app, go to the company listing. Select the Assign button in the Access column to open a modal and assign companies to the relevant team member.

How do I merge two teams?

 

Decide which Team Leader will manage the merged team. Then, both Team Leaders must email support@track1099.com and grant permission to consolidate all users under the selected main team.

How do I cancel my subscription for W-9, W-8, and W-4 collection with Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

Select Account in the upper-right dropdown menu, then navigate to the Credit Card tab. Scroll down to locate your subscription and make your updates there. 

How do I update my credit card information? 

 

Select Account in the upper-right dropdown menu, then navigate to the Credit Card tab. Scroll down to locate your subscription and make your updates there. 

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 use the latest IRS W-9, W-8, and W-4 forms? 

 

Yes. We use the latest forms issued by the IRS. 

Where can I find IRS instructions for W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s? 

 

You can access official IRS instructions for each form here: W-4 Instructions, W-8BEN Instructions, W-8BEN-E Instructions, and W-9 Instructions for Requesters

How do I start collecting W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s after creating an Avalara 1099 & W-9 account? 

 

Begin by entering information for the company requesting the forms — this is the entity responsible for paying vendors or employees and issuing 1099s, W-2s, or 1042-S forms. You can manage multiple form types under the same company if, for example, you have both contractors and employees.

Is an e-signature obtained in a W-9, W-8, or W-4 considered valid by the IRS? 

 

Yes. From the official IRS W-9 instructions: “Require as the final entry in the submission an electronic signature by the payee whose name is on Form W-9 that authenticates and verifies the submission. The electronic signature must be under penalties of perjury, and the perjury statement must contain the language of the paper Form W-9.” For the W-4, the signature has the same validity as a faxed or copied signature.

When I’m collecting W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s in Avalara 1099 & W-9, what does the “Email when signed?” button do? 

 

If you’d like to receive an email notification when a vendor successfully completes and signs a W form, simply select Yes for this option.

Can I send B-notices electronically with Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

No. The IRS requires both the B-notice and the accompanying W form to be sent via postal mail. Additionally, the returned W-9 must include an original signature — electronic versions are not currently accepted. With Avalara 1099 & W-9, you can download and print a B-notice packet from the All Companies page on the right-hand side.

How do I upgrade my Avalara W-9, W-8, and W-4 collection plan? 

 

In most cases, you’ll be prompted to upgrade automatically when you exceed your plan’s limits. If this doesn’t occur, sign in to your account and visit this URL to view available plans.

When should I collect W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s? 

 

You should collect W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s during vendor onboarding. If you already have a form on file from a previous year, it’s best practice to request an updated form annually.

Can I use the Avalara W-9 form to collect emails for 1099 e-delivery? 

 

Yes. One of our main goals is to help you go paperless. You can also use our platform to e-deliver W-2s, W-8s, and W-4s. 

Why are SSNs and EINs partially hidden in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

For security purposes, full SSNs and EINs are encrypted in our database. Only the last four digits are displayed. 

Can I collect W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s for multiple companies?

 

Yes. Our multicompany dashboard is designed to help you manage and organize W forms across different companies.

How do I transfer W-9, W-8, and W-4 information to my accounting software? 

 

You can download a CSV file that includes names, addresses, Tax IDs, email addresses, account numbers, and more. Most accounting software platforms allow you to upload a vendor list via CSV file. In the future, we plan to integrate directly with Xero and QuickBooks to automatically update vendor information. 

With Avalara 1099 & W-9, will I get a paper W-9, W-8, or W-4 from a vendor or employee? 

 

Not directly. Avalara stores your W-9, W-8, and W-4 forms online. If you’d like a paper copy, you can download a PDF version that mirrors the standard IRS form. All forms are retained online by Avalara for at least three years. 

How do I request that a vendor or employee complete a W-9, W-8, and W-4 through Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

First, select Add Company and enter the information for the company making the request. Then, select Request Forms on the right side and choose the appropriate W form from the dropdown menu. For one or two requests, you can manually enter the vendor names and email addresses. For larger batches, Avalara recommends uploading a CSV file with names, email addresses, and account numbers. 

When I request a W-9, W-8, or W-4 from a vendor or employee, what do they receive in an email? 

 

They receive a personalized email stating that your company is requesting they complete an online W-9, W-8, or W-4. The email includes a secure link to our website, where they’ll find instructions and a blank online form to fill out.

What happens after a vendor or employee submits their W-9, W-8, or W-4 through Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

Once the vendor or employee completes and signs the form, a PDF copy is downloaded to their computer for their records. Your company’s dashboard is also updated with the form’s submission date and its status now says Signed.

What happens if a vendor or employee makes a mistake when they submit a W-9, W-8, or W-4 with Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

Before submitting, the vendor can preview their information. If they need to make changes, they can use the link in the original email to return to the form, delete the incorrect entry, and resubmit. 

What if the vendor’s email link from Avalara expires or a vendor forgets to submit a form? 

 

You’ll see any unsubmitted requests marked as Requested in your dashboard. You can resend a request at any time. For security, the email link expires 10 days after it’s sent.

Can I manually enter a W-9, W-8, or W-4 in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

Yes. If you have the information recorded elsewhere (such as a note or email), you can manually input it into Avalara 1099 & W-9. However, manually entered forms are not vendor-signed and therefore not considered valid IRS documents. Even so, entering the data manually is better than losing track of it. 

Can I upload an existing signed PDF of a W-9? 

 

Yes. Avalara 1099 & W-9 allows you to upload signed W-9s in PDF format only. To do this, sign in, select your company name, then go to Request Forms > W-9. In the lower-right corner, you’ll see an option to upload the signed PDF. Please note: Only PDFs are accepted — other formats like JPEGs are not supported.
What do the different statuses mean for W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 
 
  • Requested: A form request has been sent but not yet completed. 
  • Manual: The form was entered manually and is not electronically signed. 
  • Signed: The recipient completed and signed the form electronically. 
  • Bounced: The email request could not be delivered. 
  • Uploaded: A signed PDF was uploaded instead of using the online form. 

When does the link in the W-9, W-8, and W-4 request email expire? 

 

For security, email links expire 10 days after being sent. If a link expires, sign in, select the vendor, and select Resend Email

How do I delete a W-9, W-8, and W-4? 

 

Select the Company Name, then select Delete, and choose the vendor you want to remove. 

How do I delete a company in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

Go to your All Companies list. In the header row, far-right column, select Delete and follow the on-screen instructions. 

How do I edit an existing company in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

From the All Companies list, select the pencil icon next to the Company Name. If there is a red triangle icon, select it to fill in any missing required information. 

How do I download copies of W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s for my records? 

 

Select the Company Name, then select the Download PDF button on the right side. You can also select Download CSV to export form data.

How do I transfer W-9 forms to issue 1099s and W-4 forms to issue W-2s? 

 

On the All Companies page, select the Transfer to 1099/W-2s button on the right side. You’ll be prompted to select the companies you’d like to transfer. We only transfer W-9s that are checked under the Issue 1099 column in the company list. You’ll also have the option to specify the 1099 form type. All signed W-4s will be transferred to W-2s.

How do I import multiple W-9, W-8, and W-4 requests at once? 

 

Select the company requesting the W-series forms. On the right, select Request Forms then select the correct form type from the dropdown. Follow the instructions for a CSV upload. Download the template; fill in the Name, Email, and Account Number columns; save the file then upload it. 

What happens after I import multiple W-9, W-8, and W-4 requests? 

 

You’ll be prompted to preview the data. If everything looks correct, the requests will be imported and the system will automatically send form request emails. The dashboard will show a status of Requested

Do I need to create a company record before importing W-9, W-8, and W-4 requests? 

 

Yes. You must first create a company record in Avalara 1099 & W-9 before importing form requests. 

What is the Reference ID field in the CSV templates? 

 

The Reference ID, which is optional during a file upload, is not shared with agencies or recipients. It’s used in file names for related downloads and is a mandatory field when accessed by APIs. Allowed characters include letters, numbers, dashes, and underscores, up to 50 characters.

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 offer address validation? 

 

Yes. Address validation is available for $0.07 per form. 

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 offer a TIN match service? 

 

Yes. We offer TIN matching for $0.45 per form, which you can select during e-file checkout. This service is available for IRS-approved form types including 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-OID, and 1099-PATR. The system compares the name, TIN type, and TIN against the IRS database. A “pass” requires all three to match; otherwise, you’ll receive a “fail” result. Please note: The IRS does not permit this service to be used to search for or retrieve a valid SSN. 

Can I conduct a TIN match when I collect a W-8? 

 

No. TIN matching is only available for U.S. persons who submit a Form W-9 and cannot be used with Form W-8, which is for non-U.S. individuals or entities. The IRS TIN Matching Program verifies U.S. Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) and legal names but does not support foreign TINs provided on W-8 forms. 

Do I have to use a vendor’s legal name when conducting a TIN match? 

 

Yes. Using nicknames or including middle names or initials can cause a TIN match to fail because the IRS system requires an exact match between the legal name and the TIN in its records. For example, submitting “Bob Smith” instead of “Robert Smith,” or adding a middle initial like “Robert J. Smith,” when the IRS has the name on file as simply “Robert Smith,” can result in a mismatch. Even small deviations from the official name format can trigger a failed match and potentially lead to backup withholding or IRS penalties. 

Can I conduct a TIN match on any type of 1099 form? 

 

No. The IRS only allows TIN matching for specific 1099 form types, including 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-OID, and 1099-PATR. 

How do I import multiple forms at once into Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

Sign in and select the 1099 button. Then select Import Data on the right side of the All Payers navigation bar, followed by the Create Forms CSV button. For Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC, you can import data using our integrated accounting software partners or our CSV template. For all other forms, use the available CSV template.

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 offer APIs?

 

Yes. APIs are available for all form types. We offer a RESTful API, allowing developers to submit both payer and recipient data via API. See our API documentation for more information.

How do I copy the prior year’s data for this tax season?

 

Select the new or current tax year in the navigation bar. Then go to Import Data from the horizontal menu and select the Transfer from Prior Year button.

Do I need to create a payer before importing into Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

If you’re importing from a partner or from last year’s 1099 data, the payer information is imported automatically. For CSV imports, you should create a payer beforehand.

Do I need to enter dashes in the SSN or EIN when e-filing 1099s?

 

No. Dashes are ignored by the IRS. When importing data via CSV, if the TIN type column is left blank, we assume the number is an EIN if the field contains one dash, and an SSN if it contains two dashes or none.

What should I do if my CSV amounts upload incorrectly into Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

Redownload the correct CSV template, enter a single line of recipient data, and reimport. This test can help isolate formatting issues. 

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 support QuickBooks Desktop for importing 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC forms?

 

No. Due to changes in QuickBooks Desktop handling of Form 1099-NEC, we no longer support direct import. Instead, export your 1099 Detail Report to a CSV file, apply format changes as needed, and upload it using our 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC template. 

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 support QuickBooks Online for importing 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC forms?

 

Yes. You can choose the form and the specific box to map totals during import. Each import supports one form and one box at a time, so if you have multiple combinations, perform multiple imports.

How do I enter multiple payers into Avalara 1099 & W-9 at once via CSV?

 

After signing in, select Add New Payer, then at the bottom of that page, select Add Many Payers at Once via CSV.

How do I edit a payer’s information in Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

There are two ways: 1) In the All Payers dashboard, select the pencil icon next to the payer name; or 2) Select the payer name, then select the Payer tab from the navigation bar.

Why am I missing data fields after importing into Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

We retrieve all information that our partners allow. If data fields are missing, it means the partner does not permit us to access that specific information.

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 support e-filing Form 1042?

 

We support e-filing Form 1042 and Form 1042-S. 

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 support e-filing Forms 940, 941, 943, 944, or 945?

 

Not at this time. While you can generate and complete these forms using Avalara, you must print, sign, and mail them to the IRS yourself. Tax professionals may also e-deliver them to clients, who must then print, sign, and mail the forms.

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 mail Forms 940, 941, 943, 944, or 945 to the IRS on my behalf?

 

No. These forms require a physical signature, so you must print, sign, and mail them yourself.  

Can I e-file and e-deliver 1099s for previous years?

 

Yes. You can file original 1099s for prior years. Corrections for previous years can only be e-filed if you submitted the original form through Avalara 1099 & W-9 in that same year. To select a different tax year, use the All Payers navigation bar and select the desired year.

Can I e-file with the IRS if I don’t have a recipient’s email address?

 

Yes. You can still e-file with the IRS. Use the E-file tab in the horizontal menu. However, without an email address, you won’t be able to e-deliver the form to the recipient. Instead, use the Mail or Download option to print and mail it.

Can I enter all zeros for a recipient’s SSN when e-filing?

 

No. To avoid IRS penalties, you must provide a valid taxpayer identification number (TIN). Avalara recommends using our online W-9 service to obtain this information. If the TIN is unknown, select I don’t know the TIN on the form, and we’ll leave it blank. You may later receive a CP2100 notice from the IRS. 

How do I print and mail IRS forms using Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

After scheduling and paying for e-filing, go to your Payer dashboard and select Mail from the navigation bar. You can download PDFs for recipients missing email addresses or those who haven’t accepted e-delivery. Forms can be printed on plain paper and fit standard #10 double-window envelopes. 

When does Avalara mail forms via the postal service?

 

You may print and mail forms yourself at no extra cost. For Avalara-mailed forms, we process outgoing mail daily at approximately 9:00 p.m. PT. To ensure a postmark by January 31, schedule mailings by January 27 at 9:00 p.m. PT.  

Can I schedule a specific date for Avalara to mail my 1099s?

 

No. Avalara processes 1099 mailings automatically in the next scheduled batch. Specific mailing dates cannot be scheduled.  

How do I preview IRS forms in Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

Watermarked PDF previews are available for recipients before you e-file your 1099 forms. Once your forms are e-filed, non-watermarked versions become available for download. To preview, select a payer, go to the Downloads tab, and choose Watermarked Form Previews.

Does Avalara e-file to the IRS immediately?

 

No. We send forms to the IRS and recipients daily at approximately 8:00 p.m. PT. We recommend scheduling IRS submissions after e-delivery to recipients, so you can incorporate any corrections before filing. 

What if I miss the IRS 1099 filing deadline? Can I still e-file?

 

Yes. You can continue to e-file 1099s through mid-November each year. The IRS closes 1099 e-filing from mid-November until early January.

Why do Avalara forms look different from standard IRS forms?

 

Avalara uses IRS-approved substitute forms designed for clarity and conciseness. For more details, refer to IRS Publications 1179, 1141, and 5223. 

Can I e-file forms incrementally as I collect information?

 

Absolutely. You’re not required to e-file all your forms at once. You can file them individually as information becomes available.

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 support e-filing with states in addition to filing with the IRS? 

 

Yes. Avalara 1099 & W-9 offers state e-filing for the current tax year for an additional $1.49 per form, for select states that require separate 1099 filings beyond the Combined Federal/State Filing (CF/SF) program. Visit our State Info page for details on supported states and their filing requirements.

How do I know if I have additional state filing requirements?

 

After you pay for IRS e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 will automatically identify any payers or recipients requiring additional state filing and prompt you to complete the process.

What if a state has filing requirements but Avalara 1099 & W-9 doesn’t support e-filing for that state?

 

For states we do not support via e-filing, you can download the required state files under the Download tab at no extra cost. You may then upload these files directly to the appropriate state websites. Our State Info page includes links and details for each state’s filing process.

Do I have to use the Avalara state e-filing service, or can I file with the states myself?

 

Our state e-file service is optional. If you prefer, you can download the state files under the Download tab (at no additional charge) and upload them manually to the applicable state websites. Our State Info page provides full instructions and links.

What should I do if one of my state filings is rejected?

 

Start by carefully reviewing the email we sent, which contains the specific error messages from the state; this email is sent to the Team Leader and the team member who submitted the payment (if you’re part of a team). Even if you disagree with the errors, you should correct the recipient information as instructed, and we’ll automatically resubmit the filing. However, payer-related errors cannot be corrected electronically and must be filed by paper. To do this, go to Downloads, select the big green button, and print Copy B along with Form 1096, which are sufficient for mailing. You can find the appropriate mailing address on your state’s Department of Revenue website.

Do I need a Pennsylvania (PA) Payer ID to e-file in the state?

 

If you have a PA Payer ID, you must enter it — even if you are not withholding for a specific recipient. If you do not have a PA Payer ID, leave all state withholding fields blank. If your recipients had PA state withholding and we successfully e-filed those forms for you, complete your REV-1667 (Employer Annual Reconciliation) electronically. If you filed by paper, you’ll need to manually complete and mail the paper version of Form REV-1667. 

Do I need a Wisconsin (WI) Payer ID to e-file in the state?

 

If you do not have a WI Payer ID, leave all state withholding fields blank. We’ll automatically insert the default information required for electronic filing in Wisconsin.

How do I change a recipient’s form from a 1099-MISC to a 1099-NEC (or vice versa)? 

 

You cannot change a form type directly. Instead, delete or void the incorrect form. Then, add a new form with the correct type for that recipient by selecting Add New Recipient and choosing the appropriate form from the dropdown.  

How does e-delivery work with Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

 For enhanced security, we do not attach PDFs to emails since they can potentially be intercepted. Instead, recipients receive an email with a secure link. When they follow the link, they’re directed to an encrypted page on our website and asked to enter the last four digits of their Tax ID to confirm their identity. If the digits match our records, they are granted access to download the form as a PDF. 

Does Avalara 1099 & W-9 obtain consent for electronic delivery from recipients? 

 

Yes. The email sent to recipients includes the IRS-required language regarding consent for electronic delivery. If the recipient follows the link to retrieve their form, consent is considered given.

How can I confirm whether my 1099 recipient e-deliveries were successfully received, and whether my e-filings were accepted by the IRS?

 

The All Payers dashboard in Avalara 1099 & W-9 provides a status overview for all payers and recipients. To view detailed status, select the payer name, then select Forms Summary from the horizontal menu. For both the IRS and recipients, a successful workflow will follow this sequence: Scheduled → Sent → Accepted.

What happens if a recipient doesn’t accept e-delivery?

 

If a recipient’s status remains at Sent, it means they haven’t retrieved their 1099 form. You can sign in to Avalara 1099 & W-9 and resend the email. If the recipient still doesn’t access the form, we recommend mailing them a paper copy — which you can also do directly through Avalara 1099 & W-9.

How do I update an email address and resend a form to a recipient in Avalara 1099 & W-9?

 

Go to the All Payers dashboard, select the payer name, then select Forms Summary. Choose the recipient, update the email address, and select Save at the bottom. Avalara will automatically resend the email the same day.

How do I resend an email to a recipient to retrieve their 1099 form?

 

From the All Payers dashboard, select the payer name, then select Forms Summary. Find the recipient’s name and select Resend Email on the right. The email will be sent immediately. 

How do I print a single recipient’s 1099 form to postal mail it on my own?

 

Select the payer name, then Forms Summary. Select the recipient’s name and select Print Form on the right. A PDF of the form will download instantly. 

Is the correction process the same for all 1099 form types? 

 

Yes. Locate the form that needs to be corrected, update the necessary information, and select Save. Avalara 1099 & W-9 will automatically e-file the corrected form with the IRS. 

Can I file corrected 1099 series, W-2s, or 1095-Cs with Avalara 1099 & W-9 if I originally used a different service? 

 

Unfortunately, no. Corrections can only be filed through Avalara 1099 & W-9 if the original form was e-filed with us. We hope you’ll consider using Avalara 1099 & W-9 for e-filing next year.

How do I void or correct recipient information for a 1099 series, 1095-C, or W-2 after it has been submitted to the IRS?

 

If you e-filed the original form with Avalara 1099 & W-9, sign in to Avalara 1099 & W-9, update the recipient’s information, and select Save. To void the form, enter zeros in the applicable fields. We’ll automatically resend the corrected form to the IRS and email the recipient again. If the original was mailed via postal service, you’ll need to print and remail the corrected form.

How do I correct a payer’s information after Avalara 1099 & W-9 has e-filed the form to the IRS? 

 

For 1099 series forms, payer information cannot be corrected electronically after submission. You must submit corrections by mail. For W-2 payer corrections, sign in, select the pencil icon next to the payer name, then select the orange W-2 bar at the bottom. Make your changes and select Save. For 1094-B/C (ACA) payer corrections, sign in, select the purple or gray bar at the bottom of the payer form, update the necessary fields, and select Save — we’ll automatically resend to the IRS. 

How do I fix a filing that has the status ACA Rejected or Accepted with Errors?

 

In these situations, you should have received an email from Avalara 1099 & W-9 explaining the error returned by the IRS. Refer to that email, sign in, and correct the necessary information. For TIN mismatches, either the name or SSN provided does not match IRS records. Middle initials are not required. For payer names, be sure to use the legal name — not the DBA. After saving your changes, we’ll automatically resend the corrected form to the IRS. 

Can I file corrections for both current and prior tax years?

 

Yes. If your original forms were e-filed through Avalara 1099 & W-9, you may file corrections for both current and previous years.

Is there a cost for filing corrections?

 

E-corrections are included with Avalara 1099 & W-9 at no additional charge.

How do I change a form type, such as from 1099-MISC to 1099-NEC?

 

Form types cannot be changed directly. First, delete or void the incorrect form. Then, create the correct form type for the recipient: Go to Add New Recipient and choose the correct form type from the dropdown menu.

How do I change recipient info or delete a form if it hasn’t been filed with the IRS?

 

Choose the tax year in the All Payers bar and select the Payer. In the Forms Summary, pick the Recipient’s name. Select Delete (if available); deleted forms will not be sent to the IRS. You may also edit the form and select Save to update the info. If you used e-delivery, we’ll resend the updated form automatically. If not, you’ll need to print and mail the updated form, or use our postal service.

How do I update the name or EIN of a 1099 Payer?

 

Select the pencil icon next to the Payer’s name in the All Payers table to edit the information. 

What if the Payer name and EIN are grayed out?

 

If forms have already been filed, the IRS does not allow electronic corrections to the Payer name or EIN. Instead, send a letter to the IRS with the Payer’s name, address, and TIN (both incorrect and correct), tax year and type of return, your Transmitter Control Code (email 1099support@avalara.com to obtain this), number of recipients, filing method, and a note if federal tax was withheld.

Mail to:
IRS Information Returns Branch
230 Murall Drive, Mail Stop 4360
Kearneysville, WV 25430

Note that you are responsible for notifying your recipients.

How do I fix a W-2 Employer name or EIN after filing?

 

Select the pencil icon next to the Payer’s name then scroll to the orange W-2 bar. Now update the Employer name or EIN in the W-2 section and select Save. Avalara 1099 & W-9 automatically schedules an Employer correction to the SSA[AD3] . This change only applies to W-2s and does not affect 1099 or ACA filings.

What do I do if I see “Rejected” or “Accepted with Errors” next to recipients?

 

Check your email. Avalara 1099 & W-9 explains the error details at the bottom of the message.

What does “Accepted with Errors – 1095-C TIN Validation Failed” mean?

 

The recipient’s name and TIN do not match IRS records. To fix, update the info and select Save. Avalara 1099 & W-9 will automatically resend to the IRS. If you believe the info is correct, make sure you have a current W-4 or W-9 on file.

What does “1094-C Rejected – TIN Validation Failed for ALE Member’s EIN” mean?

 

The Payer name and EIN don’t match IRS records. Use the legal name — not the DBA. To fix, select the pencil icon next to the Payer, select the purple ACA bar, edit the top section of the 1094-C form, and select Save. Avalara 1099 & W-9 will resubmit the forms. 

What does “1094-C Accepted with Errors – TIN Validation Failed for ALE Group Member” mean?

 

One of your Part IV Group Members has a name/EIN mismatch. Select the pencil icon, then in the purple ACA bar, scroll to Part IV. Make corrections and Save. Avalara 1099 & W-9 will automatically resubmit the 1094-C.

When are ACA corrections due?

 

The IRS hasn’t set a firm deadline. Submit corrections as soon as possible to remain compliant.

How do I get a receipt for my payments?

 

Sign in, select the gear icon in the upper-right corner, and select Receipts.” You can download a PDF or CSV of transactions by payer. For past years, update the date filter before downloading. Receipts are grouped by transaction and payer.  

Why doesn’t the emailed receipt match the charge on my credit card?

 

Charges may appear as a single amount on your card but are split by payer in your receipts. The same transaction ID may appear more than once to reflect that multiple payers were billed in a single transaction.

Why am I being charged $9, $59, $199, or $399 annually?

 

These charges are for your Avalara 1099 & W-9 subscription, which renews automatically each year. To cancel, sign in, go to Account → Credit Card tab then scroll down and select Cancel Subscription.

I deleted recipients after paying for e-filing, but before submission. Can I get a refund?

 

Yes. If the recipients were deleted before their forms were submitted to the IRS, a refund is automatically issued.

Why was my credit card charged a week after I used the site?

 

We batch small transactions to reduce processing fees. The charge may appear a few days later but does not affect your e-filing or result in extra fees.

My credit card failed and I received a notice. How do I update it?

 

Sign in, select the gear icon, select Account, and go to the Credit Card tab. Select the red warning box and update your payment information. The system will retry the charge automatically.

I’m a returning Avalara 1099 & W-9 user. Where can I find my prior year’s tax information? 

 

Select the desired tax year at the top of the All Payers navigation bar to view previous filings.

How do I enter a payer or recipient name longer than 40 characters? 

 

Use the Second name line to enter any additional characters beyond the 40-character limit.

How do I download a PDF or CSV of all my forms for my records?

 

Sign in to your account and select Download from the main navigation bar.

How do I delete a form in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

Select the payer name, then select Forms Summary. In the table, select Delete next to the appropriate recipient. (Note: You can only delete a recipient if their form has not been sent to the IRS. If it has, you’ll need to file a correction. You can also delete a recipient by selecting their name then selecting Delete on their form page.)

How do I delete a payer in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

Go to All Payers in the navigation bar. In the leftmost column, check the box next to the payer name, select the trash icon, and type “delete” in the confirmation prompt. (Note: If you’ve already filed forms to the IRS for a payer, they cannot be deleted.)

Why do I have duplicate payers in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

This often happens when importing from QuickBooks Online, Bill.com, or Xero. (Tip: Always import from Last Year first, followed by W-9s. Avoid using both Import from Last Year and Transfer from W-9s when using QuickBooks Online, Bill.com, or Xero to prevent duplicates. You can delete duplicates or leave them — as long as recipients are present, they’ll still be filed correctly with the IRS.)

Can I combine duplicate payers in Avalara 1099 & W-9? 

 

No. Merging recipients under a single payer record is not currently supported. 

Do I need to file Form 1094-C with my 1095-C forms? 

 

No. Avalara 1099 & W-9 automatically includes Form 1094-C with your submission. 

Do I need to file a T4A Summary with my T4A forms? 

 

No. The T4A Summary is automatically included with your e-file submission.

