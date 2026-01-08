IRS 1099 compliance FAQ

What if the Payer name and EIN are grayed out?
If forms have already been filed, the IRS does not allow electronic corrections to the Payer name or EIN. Instead, send a letter to the IRS with the Payer’s name, address, and TIN (both incorrect and correct), tax year and type of return, your Transmitter Control Code (email 1099support@avalara.com to obtain this), number of recipients, filing method, and a note if federal tax was withheld.
Mail to:
IRS Information Returns Branch
230 Murall Drive, Mail Stop 4360
Kearneysville, WV 25430
Note that you are responsible for notifying your recipients.