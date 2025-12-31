Try it now
1099 & W-9

1099 & W-9

1099 and W-9 pricing that scales with your needs

We’re flexible. Pay only for what you need with our pay-as-you-go model or subscribe annually to help streamline your workflows all year long.
Get started for free
Sign in

1099 and W-9 pricing that scales with your needs

We’re flexible. Pay only for what you need with our pay-as-you-go model or subscribe annually to help streamline your workflows all year long.

Pay as you go

1099 compliance with the IRS, states, and recipients can be complex and time-consuming. We keep it simple with a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution and a flexible pricing model. By basing pricing on the number of forms used, we meet businesses where they are to help them get ahead of their 1099 reporting requirements.
Cost calculator
Enter the number of forms you plan to e-file, deliver, and validate.
$0.00
Estimated cost
Get started with Avalara 1099 & W-9

IRS e-filing

With our tiered pricing model for e-filing with the IRS, the price per form steps down as you increase the number of forms you e-file. We price to scale with your business for as low as $0.63 per form.

(Included with e-filing to the IRS: e-delivery to recipients, e-corrections, and PDF/CSV downloads.)

First 15 forms (1 to 15)

$3.10 per form

Next 150 forms (16 to 165)

$2.30 per form

Next 335 forms (166 to 500)

$1.30 per form

Forms 501 and above

$0.63 per form
Get started

State e-filing

Not all states require 1099 reporting, but Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports a wide variety of forms for the states that do.

Any volume

$1.49 per form
Get started

Recipient delivery

If you’re missing a recipient’s email address, Avalara 1099 & W-9 gives you two options: 1) Download a PDF copy of the 1099 and mail it to your recipient yourself, or 2) Authorize Avalara to physically mail it directly to your recipient using the United States Postal Service. (Included with postal mail to recipients: Formatting for #10 double-window envelopes.)

PDF download

Included

Recipient e-delivery

Included

Recipient postal mail, January through April

$1.84 per mailing

Recipient postal mail, January 27 through January 31

$2.89 per mailing

Recipient postal mail with foreign postage

$3.68 per mailing
Get started

TIN matching and address validation

To assure you’re submitting accurate information to the IRS, Avalara 1099 & W-9 can validate a recipient’s name, TIN, and TIN type with the central IRS database. Avalara 1099 & W-9 can also validate a recipient’s physical address.

TIN matching with the IRS

$0.45 per form

Address validation

$0.07 per form
Get started

W-9 collection

A good 1099 workflow begins with automated W-9 collection.
Get started for free

Plan

Volume

Supported forms

TIN matching

Individual

25 forms

W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s

No

Start a free trial

Professional

250 forms

W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s

No

Start a free trial

Enterprise

2,000 forms

W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s

Yes

Start a free trial

DEMO

Why W-9 collection matters

Your ability to navigate January smoothly hinges on your 1099 compliance — and that all starts with proper W-9 collection.
Avalara 1099 & W-9
Video: See for yourself how to collect W-9s from your vendors.

E-file times and refund policies

  • Avalara e-files each day at approximately 8:00 p.m. PT. We e-deliver throughout the day beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT.
  • You can request a refund up until an IRS e-filing, state e-filing, or recipient e-delivery is sent.
  • After e-filing or e-delivery, we do not offer refunds. No refunds are given for postal mail once sent.
Get started
1099
1099

E-file times and refund policies

  • Avalara e-files each day at approximately 8:00 p.m. PT. We e-deliver throughout the day beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT.
  • You can request a refund up until an IRS e-filing, state e-filing, or recipient e-delivery is sent.
  • After e-filing or e-delivery, we do not offer refunds. No refunds are given for postal mail once sent.

Annual subscription

Paying for an Avalara 1099 & W-9 annual subscription is a smart move for anyone managing a multitude of vendors and contractors because it delivers cost savings, convenience, and year-round compliance support. Pricing is based on form volume with 100 forms representing the lowest tier. Overage fees apply when you exceed the number of forms filed in your subscription plan.

Included with annual subscription:

W-9 collection
IRS e-filing
State e-filing
TIN matching
Address validation
Recipient e-delivery

Optional add-ons:

Recipient postal mail at $1.84 per mailing 
Recipient postal mail January 27 through January 31 at $2.89 per mailing

Want to simplify your W-9 collection and 1099 reporting with an Avalara 1099 & W-9 subscription? Contact us to learn more about annual pricing and plan options.
Request a demo