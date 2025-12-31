- Pay as you go
- Annual subscription
|
First 15 forms (1 to 15)
|
$3.10 per form
|
Next 150 forms (16 to 165)
|
$2.30 per form
|
Next 335 forms (166 to 500)
|
$1.30 per form
|
Forms 501 and above
|
$0.63 per form
|
Any volume
|
$1.49 per form
|
PDF download
|
Included
|
Recipient e-delivery
|
Included
|
Recipient postal mail, January through April
|
$1.84 per mailing
|
Recipient postal mail, January 27 through January 31
|
$2.89 per mailing
|
Recipient postal mail with foreign postage
|
$3.68 per mailing
|
TIN matching with the IRS
|
$0.45 per form
|
Address validation
|
$0.07 per form
|
Plan
|
Volume
|
Supported forms
|
TIN matching
|
|
Individual
|
25 forms
|
W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s
|
No
|
Professional
|
250 forms
|
W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s
|
No
|
Enterprise
|
2,000 forms
|
W-9s, W-8s, and W-4s
|
Yes
|
Included with annual subscription:
|
W-9 collection
|
Optional add-ons:
|
Recipient postal mail at $1.84 per mailing