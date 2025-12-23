1099 & W-9
Avalara 1099 & W-9 APIs enable businesses to embed tax compliance workflows into their existing ERP, accounting, ecommerce, or marketplace platforms. This transforms manual, time-consuming processes into a fully automated system.
How it works
Our APIs are designed to integrate smoothly with your existing systems, allowing for real-time data exchange and automated compliance workflows without the need to switch between multiple platforms.
From collecting W-9 forms to filing 1099s and delivering recipient copies, Avalara APIs handle the entire compliance process, reducing manual effort and minimizing the risk of errors.
Stay informed with real-time updates on the status of your filings, enabling proactive management of compliance tasks and timely responses to any issues that may arise.
Benefits
Reduce the risk of mistakes that come with copying, pasting, or uploading spreadsheets. An automated flow of data helps ensure more accurate filings.
Instantly trigger your compliance workflows whenever vendor data enters your system with Avalara RESTful APIs built for 24/7 processing.
Eliminate the need to create or manage an IRS e-filing account. Avalara 1099 & W-9 handles 1099 e-filing directly with the IRS on your behalf.
Customer stories
“Avalara 1099 & W-9 is so easy to use. It makes an accountant’s life so much easier. Thank you.”
“Submitting paperwork like this always stresses me out. Avalara 1099 & W-9 made it simple and easy. I’m confident in the process and it eased my stress.”
Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our twice-weekly January webinar and get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.