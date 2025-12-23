Try it now
1099 & W-9

1099 & W-9

How to integrate systems with 1099 APIs

Avalara 1099 & W-9 APIs enable businesses to embed tax compliance workflows into their existing ERP, accounting, ecommerce, or marketplace platforms. This transforms manual, time-consuming processes into a fully automated system.
Request a demo
Sign in
Video: Simplify the process of collecting, managing, and e-filing Forms 1099, W-9, 1095, W-2, and more with Avalara APIs.

Already an Avalara 1099 & W-9 customer?

Whether you’re stuck or just curious, Avalara is here to make it easier to collect W-9s, file end-of-year 1099s with the IRS and with states, and deliver to recipients — drop us a line.
Get 1099 & W-9 customer support
1099
1099

Already an Avalara 1099 & W-9 customer?

Whether you’re stuck or just curious, Avalara is here to make it easier to collect W-9s, file end-of-year 1099s with the IRS and with states, and deliver to recipients — drop us a line.

How it works

Automate the key steps of 1099 and W-9 compliance with easy API integration

  • Initiate W-9 collection: Send electronic W-9 requests to vendors directly from your platform.
  • Validate Tax IDs: Automatically match TINs against the IRS database to improve accuracy.
  • Confirm addresses: Validate vendor mailing addresses using U.S. Postal Service data.
  • E-file 1099 forms: Submit 1099 forms electronically to the IRS and applicable state agencies.
  • Deliver recipient copies: Send 1099 copies to vendors via email or postal mail, as preferred.
  • Receive status updates: Get real-time updates on filing statuses integrated into your system.
Talk to us
1099
1099
  • Initiate W-9 collection: Send electronic W-9 requests to vendors directly from your platform.
  • Validate Tax IDs: Automatically match TINs against the IRS database to improve accuracy.
  • Confirm addresses: Validate vendor mailing addresses using U.S. Postal Service data.
  • E-file 1099 forms: Submit 1099 forms electronically to the IRS and applicable state agencies.
  • Deliver recipient copies: Send 1099 copies to vendors via email or postal mail, as preferred.
  • Receive status updates: Get real-time updates on filing statuses integrated into your system.

Seamless integration

Our APIs are designed to integrate smoothly with your existing systems, allowing for real-time data exchange and automated compliance workflows without the need to switch between multiple platforms.
1099
1099

Seamless integration

Our APIs are designed to integrate smoothly with your existing systems, allowing for real-time data exchange and automated compliance workflows without the need to switch between multiple platforms.

Comprehensive automation

From collecting W-9 forms to filing 1099s and delivering recipient copies, Avalara APIs handle the entire compliance process, reducing manual effort and minimizing the risk of errors.
1099
1099

Comprehensive automation

From collecting W-9 forms to filing 1099s and delivering recipient copies, Avalara APIs handle the entire compliance process, reducing manual effort and minimizing the risk of errors.

Real-time compliance monitoring

Stay informed with real-time updates on the status of your filings, enabling proactive management of compliance tasks and timely responses to any issues that may arise.
1099
1099

Real-time compliance monitoring

Stay informed with real-time updates on the status of your filings, enabling proactive management of compliance tasks and timely responses to any issues that may arise.

Benefits

Consolidating to one workflow helps complex teams reduce cost and friction

Fewer manual errors

Reduce the risk of mistakes that come with copying, pasting, or uploading spreadsheets. An automated flow of data helps ensure more accurate filings.
icon-1099-note
icon-1099-note

Fewer manual errors

Reduce the risk of mistakes that come with copying, pasting, or uploading spreadsheets. An automated flow of data helps ensure more accurate filings.

Real-time, continuous use

Instantly trigger your compliance workflows whenever vendor data enters your system with Avalara RESTful APIs built for 24/7 processing.
icon-1099-implementation
icon-1099-implementation

Real-time, continuous use

Instantly trigger your compliance workflows whenever vendor data enters your system with Avalara RESTful APIs built for 24/7 processing.

Reduced paperwork

Eliminate the need to create or manage an IRS e-filing account. Avalara 1099 & W-9 handles 1099 e-filing directly with the IRS on your behalf.
icon-1099-taxes.svg
icon-1099-taxes.svg

Reduced paperwork

Eliminate the need to create or manage an IRS e-filing account. Avalara 1099 & W-9 handles 1099 e-filing directly with the IRS on your behalf.

Customer stories

See what our customers say

“Avalara 1099 & W-9 is so easy to use. It makes an accountant’s life so much easier. Thank you.”

  • Arlyn Ertel
  • Accountant, Daniel Darmiento CPA PC

“Submitting paperwork like this always stresses me out. Avalara 1099 & W-9 made it simple and easy. I’m confident in the process and it eased my stress.”

  • Erin Hostetler
  • Business Owner, Faithful Marketing & Events
View all customers stories

Live Q&A with 1099 experts

Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our twice-weekly January webinar and get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.
Sign up for free
alt
alt

Live Q&A with 1099 experts

Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our twice-weekly January webinar and get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.