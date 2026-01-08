The Combined Federal/State Filing (CF/SF) Program was established by the IRS to simplify the process of reporting information returns, such as Form 1099, to both federal and state tax authorities. With the CF/SF program, businesses submit eligible 1099 forms directly to the IRS, which then forwards the data to participating state tax agencies. This reduces the administrative burden on filers and improves compliance and data sharing across jurisdictions.

As of today, 30 states participate in the program, but not all 1099 types are included, and participation is voluntary for both businesses and states.

Participating states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Wisconsin.