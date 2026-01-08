Try it now
How to deliver to recipients

The IRS requires businesses to send 1099 forms to recipients (contractors, vendors, and other nonemployees) by January 31 each year. Failing to do so can result in penalties per form, even if the IRS filing is on time.
How to Deliver to Recipients
How it works

Avalara 1099 & W-9 lets you deliver 1099s to your recipients digitally or by postal mail:

  • E-delivering 1099s is often preferable to postal mail because it’s faster, more cost-effective, and more secure — getting forms to recipients instantly without printing or postage.
    • Delivering 1099s via postal mail is a safe alternative to e-delivery when recipients haven’t consented to electronic delivery or prefer a physical copy for their records.
    • E-delivering 1099s is often preferable to postal mail because it’s faster, more cost-effective, and more secure — getting forms to recipients instantly without printing or postage.
      • Delivering 1099s via postal mail is a safe alternative to e-delivery when recipients haven’t consented to electronic delivery or prefer a physical copy for their records.

      Obtain recipient’s consent

      To e-deliver a 1099, you must receive the recipient’s affirmative consent (either electronically or in writing) to receive the form digitally. Avalara 1099 & W-9 solves this by including opt-in instructions during both the W-9 collection and the e-delivery stages. 
      Obtain recipient’s consent

      To e-deliver a 1099, you must receive the recipient’s affirmative consent (either electronically or in writing) to receive the form digitally. Avalara 1099 & W-9 solves this by including opt-in instructions during both the W-9 collection and the e-delivery stages. 

      Provide secure access

      To protect sensitive information like taxpayer identification numbers (TINs) and income data, 1099s must be delivered using a secure method. Simply attaching a PDF to a regular email is not considered safe. Avalara 1099 & W-9 solves this by storing recipients’ 1099s on a secure server and sending recipients an email with instructions to authenticate and safely download their forms.
      Provide secure access

      To protect sensitive information like taxpayer identification numbers (TINs) and income data, 1099s must be delivered using a secure method. Simply attaching a PDF to a regular email is not considered safe. Avalara 1099 & W-9 solves this by storing recipients’ 1099s on a secure server and sending recipients an email with instructions to authenticate and safely download their forms.

      Send notification of availability

      You’re required to notify recipients when their 1099 forms are available. This notice should include clear access instructions, sign-in credentials (if needed), and any relevant deadlines. Our e-delivery system handles this step for you automatically, so your recipients get the right information at the right time.
      Send notification of availability

      You’re required to notify recipients when their 1099 forms are available. This notice should include clear access instructions, sign-in credentials (if needed), and any relevant deadlines. Our e-delivery system handles this step for you automatically, so your recipients get the right information at the right time.

      Ensure long-term accessibility

      Recipients must be able to access, print, or save their 1099s at any time, and the forms should remain available well beyond the typical April tax filing deadline. Avalara 1099 & W-9 solves this by storing 1099s on a secure server and keeping them accessible to recipients for 10 months.
      Ensure long-term accessibility

      Recipients must be able to access, print, or save their 1099s at any time, and the forms should remain available well beyond the typical April tax filing deadline. Avalara 1099 & W-9 solves this by storing 1099s on a secure server and keeping them accessible to recipients for 10 months.

      Allow opt-out or withdrawal of consent

      Recipients must be able to withdraw their consent at any time and request a paper copy. Your process must outline how they can do so and honor that request promptly. Avalara 1099 & W-9 solves this by including opt-out instructions in every e-delivery email.
      Allow opt-out or withdrawal of consent

      Recipients must be able to withdraw their consent at any time and request a paper copy. Your process must outline how they can do so and honor that request promptly. Avalara 1099 & W-9 solves this by including opt-out instructions in every e-delivery email.

      Benefits

      Fast, affordable 1099 delivery your vendors will appreciate

      Faster delivery

      Deliver 1099s to recipients immediately after filing, so vendors and contractors can get their tax forms without waiting on the mail.
      Faster delivery

      Deliver 1099s to recipients immediately after filing, so vendors and contractors can get their tax forms without waiting on the mail.

      Lower cost

      E-deliver with Avalara 1099 & W-9 to eliminate printing and postage costs, offering a more affordable alternative to traditional mail — especially at scale.
      Lower cost

      E-deliver with Avalara 1099 & W-9 to eliminate printing and postage costs, offering a more affordable alternative to traditional mail — especially at scale.

      Streamlined user experience

      Send your vendors a simple email notification with intuitive access instructions so they can view, download, or print their 1099s at their convenience — no paper clutter, no delays.
      Streamlined user experience

      Send your vendors a simple email notification with intuitive access instructions so they can view, download, or print their 1099s at their convenience — no paper clutter, no delays.

      Customer stories

      See what our customers say

      “This was my first year using Avalara 1099 & W-9 and it was super user-friendly with barely any learning curve.”

      • Alexa Burkley
      • Owner, Burkley Bookkeeping Solutions

      “Submit it and forget it! Thank you for making this process so easy for us by allowing the recipients to download AND providing the capabilities to send via U.S. mail.”

      • Tracey Levy
      • Partner, LevCo Technologies
      Frequently asked questions

      Avalara 1099 & W-9 maintains a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) to help users navigate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance with clarity and confidence.
      The All Payers dashboard in Avalara 1099 & W-9 provides a status overview for all payers and recipients. To view detailed status, select the payer name, then select Forms Summary from the horizontal menu. For both the IRS and recipients, a successful workflow will follow this sequence: Scheduled → Sent → Accepted.

      From the All Payers dashboard, select the payer name, then select Forms Summary. Find the recipient’s name and select Resend Email on the right. The email will be sent immediately.

      Live Q&A with 1099 experts

      Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our twice-weekly January webinar and get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.
      Live Q&A with 1099 experts

      Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our twice-weekly January webinar and get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.