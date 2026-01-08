How to manage payee data

“This was my first year using Avalara 1099 & W-9. I have a small accounting firm and prepare 1099s for roughly 50 clients. I am very pleased that we chose Avalara. I was able to import my payers via a CSV file and even my recipients. I found the e-file procedure to be very convenient. We printed our own recipient copies in most cases, and I had no issues with that either. I even feel the product pricing is fair. Now that all our information is in the system, next year should be a breeze!”

Kyle Odom

Owner, Odom Tax and Accounting