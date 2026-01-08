How to manage payee data

Whether you’re stuck or just curious, Avalara is here to make it easier to collect W-9s, file end-of-year 1099s with the IRS and with states, and deliver to recipients — drop us a line.
How it works
Avalara 1099 & W-9 offers multiple ways to work with payee data — helping you keep it accurate, compliant, and audit-ready
Multiple import options for accuracy. Add payee data manually, through CSV bulk uploads, via ERP/accounting system integrations, or by connecting through APIs (for subscription customers only). This flexibility helps ensure your data is consistently formatted, up to date, and aligned with your internal records — reducing manual entry errors.
Full audit trail and reporting tools. All data changes, validations, and submissions are tracked in Avalara 1099 & W-9, giving you a clear audit trail. Generate reports, view form statuses, and export records to support internal reviews or external audits.
Manual entry directly in the application
Manually enter or edit payee records directly in the Avalara 1099 & W-9 web interface. This is ideal for one-off additions or small batches, and gives you full control over the data input.
Bulk import via CSV upload
Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports CSV file uploads for importing multiple payee records at once. Use our provided template or export from your ERP or accounting system, then map the fields during import. This is great for onboarding large batches of vendors efficiently.
Integration with accounting and ERP systems
Avalara 1099 & W-9 makes it possible for you to integrate with popular platforms like NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, and others, enabling real-time sync of vendor data. Avalara 1099 & W-9 also provides flexible APIs to help ensure your payee records stay up to date across systems.
Benefits
The right tools can keep your payee records clean even when they’re on the move between applications
Improved data accuracy
Make sure your payee records are clean and reliable through features like real-time TIN matching with the IRS and postal address validation. This reduces errors that can lead to rejected filings or compliance issues.
Compliance confidence
Stay in compliance with IRS rules for 1099 reporting with built-in IRS validations, time-stamped certifications, secure data storage, and proper documentation in case of audits or disputes.
Time and cost savings
Automate data collection, validation, and maintenance to reduce the need for manual oversight, follow-ups, and error correction — saving your team significant time during tax season and beyond.
Customer stories
See what our customers have to say
“This was my first year using Avalara 1099 & W-9. I have a small accounting firm and prepare 1099s for roughly 50 clients. I am very pleased that we chose Avalara. I was able to import my payers via a CSV file and even my recipients. I found the e-file procedure to be very convenient. We printed our own recipient copies in most cases, and I had no issues with that either. I even feel the product pricing is fair. Now that all our information is in the system, next year should be a breeze!”
Kyle Odom
Owner, Odom Tax and Accounting
“Avalara 1099 & W-9 has been extremely simple to use and has greatly improved the efficiency of my year-end reporting. Being able to upload the information, combined with the option of emailing or physically mailing the 1099s to my independent contractors, as well as any associated state reporting, makes this dreaded year-end task a breeze! I also appreciate the ease of correcting a 1099 and being able to reissue with the touch of a button. I would highly recommend Avalara 1099 to everyone.”
Sign in and select the 1099 button. Then select Import Data on the right side of the All Payers navigation bar, followed by the Create Forms CSV button. For Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC, you can import data using our integrated accounting software partners or our CSV template. For all other forms, use the available CSV template.
Select the new or current tax year in the navigation bar. Then go to Import Data from the horizontal menu and select the Transfer from Prior Year button.
No. Dashes are ignored by the IRS. When importing data via CSV, if the TIN type column is left blank, we assume the number is an EIN if the field contains one dash, and an SSN if it contains two dashes or none.
No. Due to changes in QuickBooks Desktop handling of Form 1099-NEC, we no longer support direct import. Instead, export your 1099 Detail Report to a CSV file, apply format changes as needed, and upload it using our 1099-NEC or 1099-MISC template.
