Try it now
1099 & W-9

1099 & W-9

How to e-file with states

Several states have their own 1099 filing requirements that vary based on form type, recipient count, and income thresholds. Avalara 1099 & W-9 simplifies this complexity with an integrated e-filing solution that helps you meet both federal and state obligations.
Get started for free
Sign in
Avalara 1099 & W-9
Video: See for yourself how to e-file 1099s with states.

Already an Avalara 1099 & W-9 customer?

Get 1099 & W-9 customer support
pinterest
pinterest

Already an Avalara 1099 & W-9 customer?

How it works

Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports 1099 filings with states. Here’s how:

  • As you complete your e-filing with the IRS, Avalara 1099 & W-9 analyzes your 1099s to determine if you also need state filings and prompts you to schedule these additional filings.
  • If you elect not to have Avalara 1099 & W-9 e-file with states on your behalf, you still get the custom-made “state files” for no additional charge that you can then manually upload to individual states’ websites.
  • For a comprehensive overview of the IRS forms supported by Avalara 1099 & W-9 in each state, refer to this state-by-state guide.
Get started
TIN
TIN
  • As you complete your e-filing with the IRS, Avalara 1099 & W-9 analyzes your 1099s to determine if you also need state filings and prompts you to schedule these additional filings.
  • If you elect not to have Avalara 1099 & W-9 e-file with states on your behalf, you still get the custom-made “state files” for no additional charge that you can then manually upload to individual states’ websites.
  • For a comprehensive overview of the IRS forms supported by Avalara 1099 & W-9 in each state, refer to this state-by-state guide.

Benefits

Avalara 1099 & W-9 is a reliable partner for managing multistate 1099 filing requirements.

Automatic identification of state requirements

Allow Avalara 1099 & W-9 to analyze your 1099 data to determine which states require filings, saving you the hassle of researching individual state rules.
Fewer IRS penalties
Fewer IRS penalties

Automatic identification of state requirements

Allow Avalara 1099 & W-9 to analyze your 1099 data to determine which states require filings, saving you the hassle of researching individual state rules.

Customizable filing options

Choose which states to file with, control costs, and focus only on what’s required for your business.
Smoother year-end filing
Smoother year-end filing

Customizable filing options

Choose which states to file with, control costs, and focus only on what’s required for your business.

Time and labor savings

Stop navigating multiple state portals, printing and mailing forms, or monitoring dozens of deadlines. Avalara 1099 & W-9 automates these steps, freeing up your team’s time for other priority tasks.
Stronger vendor data integrity
Stronger vendor data integrity

Time and labor savings

Stop navigating multiple state portals, printing and mailing forms, or monitoring dozens of deadlines. Avalara 1099 & W-9 automates these steps, freeing up your team’s time for other priority tasks.

Customer stories

See what our customers have to say

“The process was easy to use. I also appreciated that the system alerted me that one of the states required a copy of a 1099 and filed it for me. I am looking forward to using your services again next year.”

  • Sandy Savage
  • Accountant, Pipeline Realty Management

“An otherwise tedious task (1099s and W-2s for small businesses), made extremely easy with your software. Thanks for providing these services at reasonable prices!”

  • Jon Bowman
  • Owner, Keha Books
View all customers stories

Frequently asked questions

Avalara 1099 & W-9 maintains a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) to help users navigate IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance with clarity and confidence.
More questions

After you pay for IRS e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 will automatically identify any payers or recipients requiring additional state filing and prompt you to complete the process.

Start by carefully reviewing the email we sent, which contains the specific error messages from the state; this email is sent to the Team Leader and the team member who submitted the payment (if you’re part of a team). Even if you disagree with the errors, you should correct the recipient information as instructed, and we’ll automatically resubmit the filing. However, payer-related errors cannot be corrected electronically and must be filed by paper. To do this, go to Downloads, select the big green button, and print Copy B along with Form 1096, which are sufficient for mailing. You can find the appropriate mailing address on your state’s Department of Revenue website.

If you have a PA Payer ID, you must enter it — even if you are not withholding for a specific recipient. If you do not have a PA Payer ID, leave all state withholding fields blank. If your recipients had PA state withholding and we successfully e-filed those forms for you, complete your REV-1667 (Employer Annual Reconciliation) electronically. If you filed by paper, you’ll need to manually complete and mail the paper version of Form REV-1667.

If you do not have a WI Payer ID, leave all state withholding fields blank. We’ll automatically insert the default information required for electronic filing in Wisconsin.

Live Q&A with 1099 experts

Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our twice-weekly January webinar and get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.
Sign up for free
alt
alt

Live Q&A with 1099 experts

Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our twice-weekly January webinar and get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.