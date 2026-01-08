Start by carefully reviewing the email we sent, which contains the specific error messages from the state; this email is sent to the Team Leader and the team member who submitted the payment (if you’re part of a team). Even if you disagree with the errors, you should correct the recipient information as instructed, and we’ll automatically resubmit the filing. However, payer-related errors cannot be corrected electronically and must be filed by paper. To do this, go to Downloads, select the big green button, and print Copy B along with Form 1096, which are sufficient for mailing. You can find the appropriate mailing address on your state’s Department of Revenue website.